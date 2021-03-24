BRISTOL – Volunteer competed in a meet at Tennessee High Thursday, the Falcons’ next-to-last before the regional swim meet.
Volunteer, which also includes swimmers from Cherokee, will travel to Science Hill Tuesday for their regular season finale. The regional meet is scheduled for April 10-11 at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.
Here are the results from Thursday’s meet at Tennessee High:
THS vs Vol vs Cherokee — 3/18/2021
Results
#1 Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay
Team Re lay Finals Time
1 VHS-US A 2:15.22
McLain, Ellie 17 Russell, Landry 16
Price, Neyla 16 Henroit, Amelia 17
31.59 40.09 35.08 28.46
2 BTHS A 2:45.33
Mickelson, Grace Ritchie, Ada
Francis, Gabi S 15 Harris, Alisa C 17
41.40 48.53 43.10 32.30
3 VHS-US C 2:46.30
Smith, Eliza 15 Gilliam, Abby 16
Bice, Maggie 15 Wade, Bethany 16
49.97 41.97 39.89 34.47
#2 Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay
Team Re lay Finals Time
1 BTHS A 1:57.23
Jones, Evan T 18 Nab, Brady A 15
Fernandez, Benjamin E 17 Webb, Ian
28.04 34.88 27.70 26.61
2 VHS-US A 2:11.46
Yonts, Ely 16 Mullins, Aedyn 18
Carter, Matthew 15 Spears, Austin 16
31.27 36.60 34.39 29.20
#3 Girls 200 Yard Free
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Johnson, Grace A 17 BTHS 2:09.95
29.66 32.90 34.16 33.23
2 Johnson, Molly C 14 BTHS 2:31.38
35.23 38.81 40.11 37.23
3 Francis, Gabi S 15 BTHS 2:44.90
37.53 42.12 42.48 42.77
- — Ritchie, Ada BTHS X2:57.72
39.02 44.18 47.94 46.58
#4 Boys 200 Yard Free
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Webb, Ian BTHS 2:09.32
28.96 32.70 34.12 33.54
2 Fernandez, Benjamin E 17 BTHS 2:21.32
31.29 35.11 37.57 37.35
3 Houck, Tucker 17 VHS-US 3:03.18
#5 Girls 200 Yard IM
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 McLain, Ellie 17 VHS-US 2:32.80
34.47 40.21 43.68 34.44
#6 Boys 200 Yard IM
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Letson, Paul S 14 BTHS 2:40.12
32.28 41.04 49.62 37.18
2 Carter, Matthew 15 VHS-US 2:54.96
36.46 43.37
#7 Girls 50 Yard Free
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Henroit, Amelia 17 VHS-US 28.59
2 Davis, Emma BTHS 29.52
3 Russell, Landry 16 VHS-US 30.85
4 Harris, Alisa C 17 BTHS 30.92
5 Johnson, Molly C 14 BTHS 32.11
6 Dutton, Kaylie BTHS x33.62
7 Wade, Bethany 16 VHS-US 35.04
8 Huffard, Mary C 17 BTHS x36.09
9 Swavely, Phoebe BTHS x38.14
10 Smith, Eliza 15 VHS-US x43.73
#8 Boys 50 Yard Free
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Jones, Evan T 18 BTHS 22.76
2 Yonts, Ian VHS-US 25.66
3 Yonts, Ely 16 VHS-US 25.77
4 Mullins, Aedyn 18 VHS-US 26.31
5 Nab, Brady A 15 BTHS 27.22
6 Spears, Austin 16 VHS-US x29.54
7 Phillips, Bryson BTHS 31.12
8 Smallwood, Jacob 16 VHS-US x31.80
9 Aglan, Ali 15 VHS-US x38.30
#11 Girls 100 Yard Fly
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Price, Neyla 16 VHS-US 1:23.50
35.01 48.49
2 Francis, Gabi S 15 BTHS 1:40.10
46.07 54.03
#12 Boys 100 Yard Fly
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Fernandez, Benjamin E 17 BTHS 1:01.87
28.34 33.53
2 Yonts, Ian VHS-US 1:12.80
32.06 40.74
#13 Girls 100 Yard Free
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Arnold, Sophie 15 BTHS 1:00.12
28.62 31.50
2 Henroit, Amelia 17 VHS-US 1:04.55
30.71 33.84
3 Gilliam, Abby 16 VHS-US 1:09.94
32.99 36.95
4 Mickelson, Grace BTHS 1:11.26
33.05 38.21
5 Bice, Maggie 15 VHS-US 1:16.08
6 Dutton, Kaylie BTHS 1:18.42
37.35 41.07
7 Mai, Danica BTHS x1:18.50
36.57 41.93
8 Huffard, Mary C 17 BTHS x1:21.09
39.25 41.84
9 Spears, Ashleigh 15 VHS-US x1:24.03
38.68 45.35
10 Swavely, Phoebe BTHS x1:24.52
41.72 42.80
#14 Boys 100 Yard Free
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Jones, Evan T 18 BTHS 52.18
24.54 27.64
2 Taylor, Zach VHS-US 1:06.92
3 Phillips, Bryson BTHS 1:09.21
32.55 36.66
4 Smallwood, Jacob 16 VHS-US 1:11.49
32.64 38.85
5 Houck, Tucker 17 VHS-US 1:20.53
36.87 43.66
#15 Girls 500 Yard Free
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Johnson, Grace A 17 BTHS 5:56.74
30.95 34.46 35.79 36.02
36.42 37.12 36.95 37.03
36.93 35.07
#16 Boys 500 Yard Free
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Webb, Ian BTHS 5:46.84
29.13 32.93 35.22 35.38
36.08 36.34 36.45 36.90
35.18 33.23
#17 Girls 200 Yard Free Relay
Team Re lay Finals Time
1 BTHS A 2:02.91
Arnold, Sophie 15 Johnson, Molly C 14
Davis, Emma Johnson, Grace A 17
29.51 30.97 31.44 30.99
2 VHS-US B 2:06.40
Henroit, Amelia 17 Russell, Landry 16
Price, Neyla 16 Wade, Bethany 16
28.94 31.31 1:06.15
3 VHS-US A 2:17.51
Rice, Carson 17 Spears, Ashleigh 15
Gilliam, Abby 16 Smith, Eliza 15
27.08 41.84 26.58 42.01
4 BTHS B 2:21.07
Huffard, Mary C 17 Mickelson, Grace
Mai, Danica Harris, Alisa C 17
37.40 34.12 40.96 28.59
#18 Boys 200 Yard Free Relay
Team Re lay Finals Time
1 BTHS A 1:46.40
Fernandez, Benjamin E 17 Letson, Paul S 14
Nab, Brady A 15 Jones, Evan T 18
27.91 27.29 28.38 22.82
2 VHS-US A 2:15.12
Smallwood, Jacob 16 Houck, Tucker 17
Carter, Matthew 15 Aglan, Ali 15
31.61 32.81 30.64 40.06
#19 Girls 100 Yard Back
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Arnold, Sophie 15 BTHS 1:10.52
34.82 35.70
2 Price, Neyla 16 VHS-US 1:21.46
39.82 41.64
3 Bice, Maggie 15 VHS-US 1:30.29
4 Mickelson, Grace BTHS 1:31.11
5 Ritchie, Ada BTHS 1:35.08
46.29 48.79
6 Smith, Eliza 15 VHS-US 1:58.03
#20 Boys 100 Yard Back
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Yonts, Ely 16 VHS-US 1:10.49
2 Letson, Paul S 14 BTHS 1:17.90
37.43 40.47
3 Aglan, Ali 15 VHS-US 1:49.12
50.64 58.48
#21 Girls 100 Yard Breast
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 McLain, Ellie 17 VHS-US 1:14.20
34.81 39.39
2 Davis, Emma BTHS 1:21.87
38.02 43.85
3 Harris, Alisa C 17 BTHS 1:26.63
40.70 45.93
4 Russell, Landry 16 VHS-US 1:32.37
40.67 51.70
5 Gilliam, Abby 16 VHS-US 1:34.52
43.95 50.57
6 Mai, Danica BTHS 1:51.38
50.95 1:00.43
7 Spears, Ashleigh 15 VHS-US x1:51.40
48.48 1:02.92
#22 Boys 100 Yard Breast
Name Ag e Team Finals Time
1 Nab, Brady A 15 BTHS 1:20.00
37.09 42.91
2 Mullins, Aedyn 18 VHS-US 1:26.91
38.22 48.69
3 Taylor, Zach VHS-US 1:28.50
39.41 49.09
4 Carter, Matthew 15 VHS-US 1:30.77
40.63 50.14
5 Spears, Austin 16 VHS-US x1:31.54
41.92 49.62
#23 Women 400 Yard Free Relay
Team Re lay Finals Time
1 BTHS A 4:36.30
Arnold, Sophie 15 Davis, Emma
Johnson, Molly C 14 Johnson, Grace A 17
30.55 1:03.42 34.40 1:14.23
34.06 1:11.49 32.64 1:07.16
2 VHS-US A 4:57.70
McLain, Ellie 17 Rice, Carson 17
Spears, Ashleigh 15 Bice, Maggie 15
36.06 1:15.41 14.73 1:09.27
1:32.24 27.83 1:00.78
3 BTHS B 5:32.25
Mai, Danica Dutton, Kaylie
Francis, Gabi S 15 Swavely, Phoebe
41.29 1:29.20 36.79 1:18.19
36.78 1:18.19 42.10 1:26.67
#24 Boys 400 Yard Free Relay
Team Re lay Finals Time
1 VHS-US A 4:38.89
Yonts, Ely 16 Spears, Austin 16
Smallwood, Jacob 16 Mullins, Aedyn 18
1:05.49 35.98 1:14.04
35.21