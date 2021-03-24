BRISTOL – Volunteer competed in a meet at Tennessee High Thursday, the Falcons’ next-to-last before the regional swim meet.

Volunteer, which also includes swimmers from Cherokee, will travel to Science Hill Tuesday for their regular season finale. The regional meet is scheduled for April 10-11 at the Kingsport Aquatic Center.

Here are the results from Thursday’s meet at Tennessee High:

THS vs Vol vs Cherokee — 3/18/2021

Results

#1 Girls 200 Yard Medley Relay

Team Re lay Finals Time

1 VHS-US A 2:15.22

McLain, Ellie 17 Russell, Landry 16

Price, Neyla 16 Henroit, Amelia 17

31.59 40.09 35.08 28.46

2 BTHS A 2:45.33

Mickelson, Grace Ritchie, Ada

Francis, Gabi S 15 Harris, Alisa C 17

41.40 48.53 43.10 32.30

3 VHS-US C 2:46.30

Smith, Eliza 15 Gilliam, Abby 16

Bice, Maggie 15 Wade, Bethany 16

49.97 41.97 39.89 34.47

#2 Boys 200 Yard Medley Relay

Team Re lay Finals Time

1 BTHS A 1:57.23

Jones, Evan T 18 Nab, Brady A 15

Fernandez, Benjamin E 17 Webb, Ian

28.04 34.88 27.70 26.61

2 VHS-US A 2:11.46

Yonts, Ely 16 Mullins, Aedyn 18

Carter, Matthew 15 Spears, Austin 16

31.27 36.60 34.39 29.20

#3 Girls 200 Yard Free

Name Ag e Team Finals Time

1 Johnson, Grace A 17 BTHS 2:09.95

29.66 32.90 34.16 33.23

2 Johnson, Molly C 14 BTHS 2:31.38

35.23 38.81 40.11 37.23

3 Francis, Gabi S 15 BTHS 2:44.90

37.53 42.12 42.48 42.77

- — Ritchie, Ada BTHS X2:57.72

39.02 44.18 47.94 46.58

#4 Boys 200 Yard Free

Name Ag e Team Finals Time

1 Webb, Ian BTHS 2:09.32

28.96 32.70 34.12 33.54

2 Fernandez, Benjamin E 17 BTHS 2:21.32

31.29 35.11 37.57 37.35

3 Houck, Tucker 17 VHS-US 3:03.18

#5 Girls 200 Yard IM

Name Ag e Team Finals Time

1 McLain, Ellie 17 VHS-US 2:32.80

34.47 40.21 43.68 34.44

#6 Boys 200 Yard IM

Name Ag e Team Finals Time

1 Letson, Paul S 14 BTHS 2:40.12

32.28 41.04 49.62 37.18

2 Carter, Matthew 15 VHS-US 2:54.96

36.46 43.37

#7 Girls 50 Yard Free

Name Ag e Team Finals Time

1 Henroit, Amelia 17 VHS-US 28.59

2 Davis, Emma BTHS 29.52

3 Russell, Landry 16 VHS-US 30.85

4 Harris, Alisa C 17 BTHS 30.92

5 Johnson, Molly C 14 BTHS 32.11

6 Dutton, Kaylie BTHS x33.62

7 Wade, Bethany 16 VHS-US 35.04

8 Huffard, Mary C 17 BTHS x36.09

9 Swavely, Phoebe BTHS x38.14

10 Smith, Eliza 15 VHS-US x43.73

#8 Boys 50 Yard Free

Name Ag e Team Finals Time

1 Jones, Evan T 18 BTHS 22.76

2 Yonts, Ian VHS-US 25.66

3 Yonts, Ely 16 VHS-US 25.77

4 Mullins, Aedyn 18 VHS-US 26.31

5 Nab, Brady A 15 BTHS 27.22

6 Spears, Austin 16 VHS-US x29.54

7 Phillips, Bryson BTHS 31.12

8 Smallwood, Jacob 16 VHS-US x31.80

9 Aglan, Ali 15 VHS-US x38.30

#11 Girls 100 Yard Fly

Name Ag e Team Finals Time

1 Price, Neyla 16 VHS-US 1:23.50

35.01 48.49

2 Francis, Gabi S 15 BTHS 1:40.10

46.07 54.03

#12 Boys 100 Yard Fly

Name Ag e Team Finals Time

1 Fernandez, Benjamin E 17 BTHS 1:01.87

28.34 33.53

2 Yonts, Ian VHS-US 1:12.80

32.06 40.74

#13 Girls 100 Yard Free

Name Ag e Team Finals Time

1 Arnold, Sophie 15 BTHS 1:00.12

28.62 31.50

2 Henroit, Amelia 17 VHS-US 1:04.55

30.71 33.84

3 Gilliam, Abby 16 VHS-US 1:09.94

32.99 36.95

4 Mickelson, Grace BTHS 1:11.26

33.05 38.21

5 Bice, Maggie 15 VHS-US 1:16.08

6 Dutton, Kaylie BTHS 1:18.42

37.35 41.07

7 Mai, Danica BTHS x1:18.50

36.57 41.93

8 Huffard, Mary C 17 BTHS x1:21.09

39.25 41.84

9 Spears, Ashleigh 15 VHS-US x1:24.03

38.68 45.35

10 Swavely, Phoebe BTHS x1:24.52

41.72 42.80

#14 Boys 100 Yard Free

Name Ag e Team Finals Time

1 Jones, Evan T 18 BTHS 52.18

24.54 27.64

2 Taylor, Zach VHS-US 1:06.92

3 Phillips, Bryson BTHS 1:09.21

32.55 36.66

4 Smallwood, Jacob 16 VHS-US 1:11.49

32.64 38.85

5 Houck, Tucker 17 VHS-US 1:20.53

36.87 43.66

#15 Girls 500 Yard Free

Name Ag e Team Finals Time

1 Johnson, Grace A 17 BTHS 5:56.74

30.95 34.46 35.79 36.02

36.42 37.12 36.95 37.03

36.93 35.07

#16 Boys 500 Yard Free

Name Ag e Team Finals Time

1 Webb, Ian BTHS 5:46.84

29.13 32.93 35.22 35.38

36.08 36.34 36.45 36.90

35.18 33.23

#17 Girls 200 Yard Free Relay

Team Re lay Finals Time

1 BTHS A 2:02.91

Arnold, Sophie 15 Johnson, Molly C 14

Davis, Emma Johnson, Grace A 17

29.51 30.97 31.44 30.99

2 VHS-US B 2:06.40

Henroit, Amelia 17 Russell, Landry 16

Price, Neyla 16 Wade, Bethany 16

28.94 31.31 1:06.15

3 VHS-US A 2:17.51

Rice, Carson 17 Spears, Ashleigh 15

Gilliam, Abby 16 Smith, Eliza 15

27.08 41.84 26.58 42.01

4 BTHS B 2:21.07

Huffard, Mary C 17 Mickelson, Grace

Mai, Danica Harris, Alisa C 17

37.40 34.12 40.96 28.59

#18 Boys 200 Yard Free Relay

Team Re lay Finals Time

1 BTHS A 1:46.40

Fernandez, Benjamin E 17 Letson, Paul S 14

Nab, Brady A 15 Jones, Evan T 18

27.91 27.29 28.38 22.82

2 VHS-US A 2:15.12

Smallwood, Jacob 16 Houck, Tucker 17

Carter, Matthew 15 Aglan, Ali 15

31.61 32.81 30.64 40.06

#19 Girls 100 Yard Back

Name Ag e Team Finals Time

1 Arnold, Sophie 15 BTHS 1:10.52

34.82 35.70

2 Price, Neyla 16 VHS-US 1:21.46

39.82 41.64

3 Bice, Maggie 15 VHS-US 1:30.29

4 Mickelson, Grace BTHS 1:31.11

5 Ritchie, Ada BTHS 1:35.08

46.29 48.79

6 Smith, Eliza 15 VHS-US 1:58.03

#20 Boys 100 Yard Back

Name Ag e Team Finals Time

1 Yonts, Ely 16 VHS-US 1:10.49

2 Letson, Paul S 14 BTHS 1:17.90

37.43 40.47

3 Aglan, Ali 15 VHS-US 1:49.12

50.64 58.48

#21 Girls 100 Yard Breast

Name Ag e Team Finals Time

1 McLain, Ellie 17 VHS-US 1:14.20

34.81 39.39

2 Davis, Emma BTHS 1:21.87

38.02 43.85

3 Harris, Alisa C 17 BTHS 1:26.63

40.70 45.93

4 Russell, Landry 16 VHS-US 1:32.37

40.67 51.70

5 Gilliam, Abby 16 VHS-US 1:34.52

43.95 50.57

6 Mai, Danica BTHS 1:51.38

50.95 1:00.43

7 Spears, Ashleigh 15 VHS-US x1:51.40

48.48 1:02.92

#22 Boys 100 Yard Breast

Name Ag e Team Finals Time

1 Nab, Brady A 15 BTHS 1:20.00

37.09 42.91

2 Mullins, Aedyn 18 VHS-US 1:26.91

38.22 48.69

3 Taylor, Zach VHS-US 1:28.50

39.41 49.09

4 Carter, Matthew 15 VHS-US 1:30.77

40.63 50.14

5 Spears, Austin 16 VHS-US x1:31.54

41.92 49.62

#23 Women 400 Yard Free Relay

Team Re lay Finals Time

1 BTHS A 4:36.30

Arnold, Sophie 15 Davis, Emma

Johnson, Molly C 14 Johnson, Grace A 17

30.55 1:03.42 34.40 1:14.23

34.06 1:11.49 32.64 1:07.16

2 VHS-US A 4:57.70

McLain, Ellie 17 Rice, Carson 17

Spears, Ashleigh 15 Bice, Maggie 15

36.06 1:15.41 14.73 1:09.27

1:32.24 27.83 1:00.78

3 BTHS B 5:32.25

Mai, Danica Dutton, Kaylie

Francis, Gabi S 15 Swavely, Phoebe

41.29 1:29.20 36.79 1:18.19

36.78 1:18.19 42.10 1:26.67

#24 Boys 400 Yard Free Relay

Team Re lay Finals Time

1 VHS-US A 4:38.89

Yonts, Ely 16 Spears, Austin 16

Smallwood, Jacob 16 Mullins, Aedyn 18

1:05.49 35.98 1:14.04

35.21

 