Emergency personnel tend to Brandon Tipton after he flipped during Independence Weekend Crate Late Model action at Volunteer Speedway in 2018.
Josh Chesney of Maynardville was winner of the Classic division race at the 2018 Independence Weekend race card at Volunteer Speedway.
BULLS GAP — Independence Day weekend racing has been scheduled at the Gap Friday and Saturday, July 1-2 at Volunteer Speedway.
On Friday, there will be a full card, including 604 Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Front Wheel Drive and Classic.
Another full slate of racing is scheduled for Saturday. Classes include 604 Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Front Wheel Drive and Open Wheel Modified.
Volunteer Speedway will release more details as the event nears. Watch the Review for updates.
