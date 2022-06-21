BULLS GAP — Independence Day weekend racing has been scheduled at the Gap Friday and Saturday, July 1-2 at Volunteer Speedway.

On Friday, there will be a full card, including 604 Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Front Wheel Drive and Classic.

Another full slate of racing is scheduled for Saturday. Classes include 604 Late Model, Sportsman Late Model, Street Stock, Front Wheel Drive and Open Wheel Modified.

Volunteer Speedway will release more details as the event nears. Watch the Review for updates.

