Members of the Cherokee High School and Rogersville City School cross country teams ran in the event. Cherokee runners included Bryce Elliott (34:58), Connor Armstrong (36:01), Kaleb Turner (36:37), Jhay Sulit (49:17), Julina Allen (43:54) and Melody Wilchens (49:19). RCS’ Jessabella Allen (41:02) placed second in her age group.
Brayden Lane, Logan Markham, Blake Smith, Todd Hunley, Tyler Lawson, Kacy Craddock and Camden Markham gathered at the Crazy 8s. Smith finished No. 74 overall in a time of 31:42. Lane finished No. 647 in a time of 47:19. Todd Hunley finished No. 949 overall in a time of 52:56. Lawson finished No. 1097 overall in a time of 55:56.
Misty Clevinger, pictured with Jake Markham and Kent Markham, earned the ‘Totally Crazy’ medal by completing both the Almost Crazy 3K Run/Walk and the Crazy 8s 8K Run on the same night.
Contributed/Misty Elkins Clevinger
Rogersville’s Harper Russell (right) finished No. 101 overall with a time of 33:25 — eighth among female runners and fourth in the Female 20-24 age group.
Contributed/Kelley Russell
Volunteer standout Jacie Begley finished No. 133 overall with a time of 34:55, in the top 15 overall females and fourth in the competitive Female 16-19 age group.
Contributed/Marcie Gibson Begley
Contributed/Kelley Russell
Elise McKinney finished No. 216 overall with a time of 37:57. She finished 10th out of 76 competitors in the Female 16-19 age group and No. 32 of the 689 Overall Females.
Contributed/Angie McKinney
Logan Markham finished No. 359 overall in a time of 41:17.
Contributed/Melissa Markham
Jacob Jennings finished No. 544 overall with a time of 45:20.
Contributed/Heather Jennings
Noah Goley finished No. 717 overall with a time of 48:17.
Contributed/Allison Goley
Camden Markham finished No. 801 overall with a time of 49:46.
Contributed/Melissa Markham
Sydni Greene finished No. 1417 overall with a time of 1:07:14. Lauren Glass Mullins finished No. 1426 overall with a time of 1:07:40.
Contributed/Missy Greene
