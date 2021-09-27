The West Ridge Wolves made their first trip to Big Red Valley Friday night and left with a 31-9 win over the Cherokee Chiefs.
It was Cherokee’s homecoming game. Both teams had tough losses in their last game and were hungry for a win.
The Chiefs won the coin toss but deferred to the second half. The Chiefs defense was stout on the first two plays but the Wolves’ big quarterback (6’3’’, 242 pounds) Ethan Bergeron found receiver Isaac Haynie behind the Chief defense for a 50 yard pass to the Chiefs 16.
Two plays later Eli Topping scored from fours yards out. Eli Iacino kicked the point after to give the Wolves a 7-0 lead.
Cherokee came out throwing on their first series. Micah Jones 1st down pass fell incomplete, his second down pass was dropped, and on 3rd down he found Preston McNally for seven yards. Nick Sumpter punted to the Wolves’ 36.
The Wolves used a mixture of passes and runs to drive to the Cherokee 15. On second down Will Price made a big hit for a three yard loss. Bergeron’s 3rd down pass fell incomplete and Iacino kicked a 35 yard field goal to make the score 10-0 at the 4:30 mark.
After a touchback on the kickoff, the Chiefs moved the ball through the air. Jones found Aiden Webb for ten yards and Matt Newton for 8 more. Jones passed to Webb to the 41.
After a fumbled snap was recovered by Jones and an incomplete pass, West Ridge defensive back Peyton Greene intercepted a Jones pass at the Chief 47.
The Wolves moved the ball downfield again, but Price made a stop for no gain at the Cherokee two yard line. After an incomplete Bergeron pass, Gage Jarnigan and the Chiefs defensive front stopped the Wolves on 4th down at the Cherokee two yard line.
In the second quarter the Chiefs moved the ball again; Jones passed to Price for a 1st down at the 19. Jones ran for another 1st down and Thomas Hughes picked up another first down on a 12 yard run.
On 3rd down Jones broke several tackles to pick up four yards. On 4th down Jones used a hard count to draw the Wolves offside and get a 1st down. Hughes picked up 12 yards and another 1st down. Two plays later Iacino intercepted a Jones pass in the endzone and returned it to the Wolves 48.
West Ridge used several running plays to move the ball and recovered their own fumble to keep their drive alive. On a 3rd down play Bergeron hooked up with Haynie for a 22 yard touchdown. Iacino’s point after made the score 17-0.
The Chiefs were held to a three and out on the next procession, with a bad snap causing Jones to be sacked at the 13. On 3rd down Jones was sacked again at the 4. Sumpter punted out to the Cherokee 40. The Chiefs defense had their own three and out, getting the ball back after the Wolves’ punt at the 19.
The Chiefs failed to move the ball and on 4th down tried a fake punt with Sumpter carrying the ball. He was stopped at the Cherokee 25. After two running plays moved the ball to the 11, Bergeron ran up the middle to the Cherokee one yard line where he fumbled. Haynie was in the right place and recovered the fumble for a touchdown. Iacino added the point after for a 24-0 halftime lead.
After the halftime homecoming activities, the Chiefs had a successful drive. After Jones hit Price at the West Ridge 49, Landon Jackson had consecutive runs of 26 and 14 yards. The drive stalled in the red zone but Sumpter nailed a 22 yard field goal to give the Chiefs their first points of the night and the score was 24-3 with 9:03 to go in the 3rd quarter.
The Cherokee defense again stopped the Wolves on the next drive. Price made a big stop on 3rd down and the Wolves were forced to punt. On the second play of the next drive Hughes lost a fumble and West Ridge recovered at the Chief 20.
The Chief defense had their best series of the game. Hunter Adkins stopped a West Ridge runner for a one yard loss, and then the entire defensive front snuffed the runner on 2nd down. On 3rd and 14 a pass fell incomplete and on 4th down Webb knocked Bergeron’s pass to the ground.
The Chiefs used some hard running from Jackson to move the ball after gaining procession. Jones also completed a pass to Webb for a first down. After Jackson ran to the West Ridge 20, Jones was sacked back at the 32. On 4th down Jones’ pass was intercepted by Iacino at the six yard line.
He returned it to near midfield but a block in the back penalty moved the ball back to the 25. Kaleb McLain did most of the damage on the next drive, including a 46 yard scamper. He scored from eight yards out as the quarter ended Iacino made the PAT to make the score 31-3.
Cherokee couldn’t get a 1st down on the next drive, but the Wolves fumbled the Sumpter punt and the Chiefs recovered the ball. Jones scrambled for a 1st down on a 4th down play. Jackson ran for eight yards to the Wolves 29. Jones was the sacked at the 35. On 3rd down Jones took a deep drop and was sacked back at the Cherokee 40. Sumpter punted to the West Ridge 29.
The Wolves gained two first downs with reserves getting some action. On 3rd down Jason Carpenter and Isaac Williams teamed up to sack the Wolves’ quarterback and force a punt.
As the game wound down, backup quarterback Logan Johnson and Isaac Williams gained all the yards on the final drive of the game. Williams scored on an eleven yard run as the horn sounded to make the final score 31-9.
Jones finished the night 10 of 28 for 83 yards but suffered 3 interceptions. Jackson carried 15 times for 83 yards. Hughes rushed 10 times for 52 yards. Williams had three carries for 39 yards and the Chiefs’ only touchdown. Price caught 4 passes for 38 yards, Webb 3 for 29 and Newton 2 for 10 yards.
The defense showed improvement and stopped the Wolves’ offense several times during the game.
On a personal note, congratulations to Cherokee coach Josh Hensley and his wife on the birth of a new baby daughter earlier in the week.
The Chiefs play Crockett at home on Friday.