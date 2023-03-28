MILLIGAN — Former Lady Chief Grace Jones is turning in a gutsy performance at second base during her senior season at Milligan.
Despite playing with a torn rotator cuff, Jones is currently second in the Appalachian Athletic Conference (AAC) in on-base percentage (.573) and third in both hitting (.470) and walks (14). Her fielding percentage through 22 games sits at .973 with two errors in 73 chances.
“Defense is our strength right now,” Jones said of the Buffs. “Our pitching and hitting is good as well. But I think our defense right now is what is standing out the most. I feel like we’re missing a couple of pieces here and there but that’ll come along as the season progresses.”
Jones will have surgery after the season to repair the tear, which hasn’t responded to rehab.
“I’m just trying to play through it right now. Other than that, I’ve felt amazing about how I’ve played and how the team has played,” Jones said. “I’m 100 percent sure I can get through the season with it. I’ve just got to keep on pushing through and just being tough about it.”
There’s little doubt about how tough she’s been so far.
Midway through March, Jones sat atop the NAIA leaderboard with a .628 batting average.
“Honestly, I didn’t even know until people started posting stuff,” Jones said of the statistical highlight. “Personally, I don’t look at my stats so I had no idea until people started coming up and telling me about it. It was a shock to me.”
The swift-footed second baseman has played in all 22 games. She’s hitting .470 with 14 RBIs, 22 runs, three doubles, two triples and 13 stolen bases.
“I just put the bat on the ball and whatever happens, happens. I guess I’m doing something right,” said Jones, who transferred to Milligan from Tusculum her freshman year. “That was the COVID year that got canceled, and we only got like 10 games in.”
Since that time, Jones has been a three-year starter for Milligan — playing alongside high school teammate and Buffs’ starting pitcher Erin Forgety. The senior right-hander, is 7-5 with a 2.26 ERA in 13 appearances so far this season for Milligan.
“We’ve been playing together since we were 8 or 10 years old. We played travel ball together and high school ball together,” Jones said of Forgety. “She is terrific. She’s usually our game one starter, and she gets the job done very well.”
Both Jones and Forgety seem to have adjusted well to the college game.
“Definitely the pace of play and the intensity is a lot different,” Jones said. “Everybody is stronger and faster. That means you have to pick up the pace and just step it up. If not, you’re not going to get the results you want.”
In 2022, Jones was named first-team all-conference her junior year at second base. She hit .368 in 36 games and tied for the team lead with 32 runs scored. She smacked seven triples to tie teammate Katie Cronin for the AAC lead. She posted a career high 19 RBIs and stole nine bases. She had 13 multi-hit games and scored in 22 games.
She also earned AAC All-Academic status and was an NAIA Scholar-Athlete in 2021 and 2022.
“[Balancing academics and athletics] can be pretty tough, but it’s doable. You just have to manage your time well and prioritize things,” Jones said. “You have to let some things go, like shopping with your friends for example. Sometimes you have to say no to that and yes to your studies or yes to taking extra BP.”
Another former Cherokee standout, infielder Haley Vigil, is a freshman for the Buffs this year.
Milligan kicked off an eight-game home stand on March 28. Their full schedule is available online at milliganbuffs.com. The AAC softball tournament will be played April 26-29 at Brickyard Park in Kingsport.
