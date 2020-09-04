CHURCH HILL – Rindi Perry begins her first year as Volunteer volleyball coach with big goals.
“My goal is to get those girls in the state tournament and I would really like to see them win it all and bring it back here to Volunteer,” said Perry.
Perry should know what that takes.
“I played three years under Coach Amy Reed at Gate City,” Perry said. “I was on those two, first state championship teams, ’04-05, and the ’06 state runner-up.”
“This is my first run at being a varsity head coach,” said Perry, a 2008 graduate of Gate City High School and 2014 graduate of UVA-Wise.
“Then I coached the Lee Middle School volleyball team in the 2017-18 year,” Perry said. “I just took this position over on the first of August, so I’m still learning day by day.”
Perry is assisted by recent Volunteer standout Alyssa Hatley, who can tell her about player strengths but can’t suit up herself.
“She’s injured right now,” Perry said of the 2018 graduate who was All-Conference for four years straight, including Big Six Conference Player of the Year in 2017. “Unfortunately, that’s why she’s on staff with us and not at ETSU playing right now. But I am glad to have her on staff.”
Some of the current players played with Hatley and possess talent in their own right.
“We’ve got four seniors (Brooklyn Ward, Olivia Christian, Delaney Price, Carlee McLain) coming back from last year and one junior (Emily Christian) that played on the varsity,” Perry said.
“That’s two middle-hitters, a libero and two outsides. They’re looking pretty promising. I’m hoping to bring them back up from fourth place, hopefully into that first-place position,” Perry said.
Some newcomers are pushing their way into the lineup, as well.
“I’ve got a couple of freshmen (Jaycee Cassidy, Veda Barton, Meredith Lovelace) coming in that are looking promising to be starting on the varsity roster, and a couple of sophomores (Sydney Cloud, Genesis Dunn, Cora Walker), as well,” Perry said.
Perry thinks she has the personnel to run her offense.
“We’re actually going to be running a 6-2 this year,” she said. “Right now, I’ve got a senior who will be setting and playing front row – Carlee McLain. My second setter is a sophomore, Sydney Cloud.
“Going in for her will be a freshman, Miss Veda Barton. I do like that offense, especially right now where my younger one is playing some on both levels (varsity and JV). I don’t want to kill her too much,” Perry said.
Perry likes the personnel she has for defense, as well.
“I have my libero, Miss Emily Christian, back. I will have defensive specialists in sophomore Cora Walker, sophomore Angel Hall, and I will also be using some of those outside hitters: senior Emily Christian and freshman Jaycee Cassidy,” she said.
Volunteer will have experience at middle blockers. “That’s going to be my two seniors, Delaney Price and Brooklyn Ward. We’re also looking at Barton, as well, in the middle,” Perry said.
“Olivia Christian and Carlee McLain will be outside hitters, Perry said. “Right now, the hitting is their strength.”
As Volunteer negotiates the rugged Big Six Conference, Perry has her sights set on that ultimate accomplishment: a championship banner to hang in the Falcons Nest.
“It would be a first for this program,” she said. “I think with the talent I have coming back that it’s definitely doable.”