FRANKLIN – Volunteer wrestler Evan Glass won two matches at the TSSAA Division 1 State Wrestling Championships last weekend.
The 113-pound junior was competing in his third straight state championship tournament. Glass won two matches and lost two over two days of wrestling on Feb. 24-25, which was held at the Williamson County Ag Expo after being held last year at the Chattanooga Convention Center.
“He wrestled good,” said Volunteer wrestling coach Cameron Hill. “We’re all very proud of how he did. He had a tough bracket. I think 113 was one of the toughest brackets there was.”
Please see the March 2nd midweek Review for details. in this space are more photos of Glass’s competition at the 2022 state wrestling tournament. Photos are courtesy of Amy Glass except where noted.