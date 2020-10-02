ROGERSVILLE – Rogersville City School scored early and often, taking a 36-8 halftime lead against Bulls Gap en route to a 56-8 blowout of the Bulldogs on the soaked sod Tuesday evening at Cherokee High School.
Caden Lafollette and Aden Parson led the Warriors in rushing. Lafollette scored two rushing touchdowns and Aden Parson rushed for a score.
Matt Carpenter and Zack Voiles also dented the scoreboard with rushing touchdowns for Rogersville City School.
Defensive Leaders for RCS were Aden Parson and Nolan Stewart. Hunter Larmer and Branson Lafollette picked off passes for the Warriors.
Caden Lafollette had a strip and score for a touchdown and Landon Jeffers got a scoop and score touchdown for the Warriors.
Bulls Gap’s touchdown came on a 57-yard touchdown pass play from Gavin Housewright to Hayden Hook.