ROGERSVILLE – The Cherokee Chiefs boys soccer team enjoyed its first win of the season Tuesday, a 2-1 decision over visiting Claiborne County.
“It feels good,” said Cherokee soccer coach Ryan Windham. “They’ve been getting better and better and better. The boys all worked really hard in practice to improve the last few weeks.”
George Horlander and Austin Roberts played big roles in the victory. Horlander scored both goals and Roberts, the Chiefs’ goalkeeper, kept all but one goal attempts out of the net.
Horlander’s first goal came in the first half and gave the Chiefs a 1-0 lead at the break.
Claiborne County didn’t score until nearly 15 minutes into the second half, when Thomas “Junior” Ruiz connected on a penalty kick from point-blank range, a difficult assignment for any goalkeeper to defend.
With Windham’s encouragement, the Chiefs shifted from a safety mode to a more aggressive one, and mounted offensive pressure on the Bulldogs, getting multiple attacks going toward the Claiborne County goal.
One of those attacks was successful. With 13:45 to go, Horlander converted a header into the net for Cherokee’s go-ahead goal.
Roberts and the Chiefs’ defense kept the Bulldogs out of the net for the rest of the way, and the Chiefs had their first victory since the 2019 season after a winless campaign last year and the COVID-cancelled season the year before.
“The biggest thing that hurts us is we don’t have a rec league,” Windham said. “I have to take these kids from the very beginning. Most of them have never played. It’s hard. I used to think it was easy, but I’ve come to find out that it’s hard.
“It’s the little stuff they don’t understand, the basics,” said Windham. “But they’re learning. They’re getting better.”
Not only are the Chiefs playing better, they’re looking better.
“Anitra Fulkerson and Marissa Oakley donated new uniforms for the boys,” Windham said.