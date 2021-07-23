BRISTOL — The King University women’s volleyball team was recognized by the American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) for the ninth time in program history when the organization announced their annual USMC/AVCA Team Academic Award recipients.
The AVCA Team Academic Award honors collegiate and high school teams that maintain at least a 3.30 GPA on a 4.0 scale.
This marks the third straight year the Tornado have earned this award with the other six coming from 2011-16. King was one of nearly 1,300 teams to earn the distinction.
King features former Volunteer High School volleyball players Jersey Wines and Emma Grace Bice.
In the fall, the Tornado had a team GPA of 3.41 with 18 individuals having a GPA over 3.0, including 11 over 3.5.
During the spring semester, King had a 3.317 GPA with 17 over 3.0 and 13 registering better than a 3.5 GPA. In total, the Tornado had a 3.37 GPA during the 2020-21 academic year.