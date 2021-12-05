2021-22 Surgoinsville Middle School Lady Eagles

The 2021-22 Surgolinsville Middle School Lady Eagles include: (front) Kylie Bussell, Elisabeth Byington, Emery Pavlock, Abby Haynes, and Bailiegh Woods; (middle row) Chloe Fritts, Saphrira Logsdon, Ava Worley, Erica Bellamy, and Allie Keirsey; (third row) Assistant coach Staci Knipp, managers Khloe Blackman, Bryleigh Dalton, Sawyer Clonce, Emma Williams, and coach Stephen Wells. Not pictured: Autumn Perri and Jenny Mugford

 Photo by Randy Ball

 