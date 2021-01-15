ROGERSVILLE – With its superior inside size, Colonial Heights dominated the paint in building a large lead, then held Rogersville Middle School to two second-half points en route to a 52-17 victory over the Warriors Monday night at RMS.
Baylor Necessary provided much of the punch inside, scoring nine of his 15 points in the first quarter as the Chargers spotted RMS the first two baskets of the game, then came roaring back with a 19-7 run to close the period holding a 19-11 lead.
Avery Horne supplied most of the Chargers offense in the second, scoring 11 of his 15 points, as the Chargers extended their lead to 34-15 at the break.
The Warriors couldn’t throw it in the ocean in the second half, scoring only two points on free throws by Eli Carmack late in the third quarter, as Colonial Heights extended its lead to 44-17 heading into the fourth.
The Chargers feature size off the bench as well, as Tatum Trent came in to score seven of the Chargers’ eight fourth-quarter points, including a three off the glass in the waning seconds.
Carmack led RMS with eight, while Levi Charles added seven for the Warriors.