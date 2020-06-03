ROGERSVILLE – Five seniors who lost final seasons played for Cherokee’s tennis team.
The coronavirus shutdown denied the senior tennis seasons of Mallie Cole, Laura Grace Jenkins, Amber Henard, Cooper Bolton and Micah Jones.
Cole, a four-year member of the tennis team, played singles and doubles each of those years.
Cole, who had a strong serve and covered the court well, shared some thoughts on her teammates.
“Laura Grace is a four-year member of the team,” Cole said of Jenkins. “She played three years of doubles, and was ranked our third seed.
“On top of a great attitude, Laura Grace brought a strong forehand to the court,” Cole said, turning her attention to the third senior girl on the team, Henard, who was the second seed this past season.
“Amber Henard is known for her love of tennis,” Cole said. “She has played four years and has a very strong serve.”
“Her passion was always an inspiration,” Cole said.
Cherokee’s boys team included two seniors, one veteran and one newcomer.
“Cooper Bolton played three years for the Chiefs,” Cole said. “He was an intense competitor with good accuracy and a strong forehand.
“Cooper was ranked the first seed for the boys team this season,” she said.
The other senior on the boys team was well-known on the football field and basketball court.
“Micah Jones joined the team as a senior,” Cole said. “Playing football and basketball, he came to the court with great athleticism.
“He was able to cover the court well and play defense. He was ranked second seed for the boys team,” Cole said.
Although denied their final season of high school competition, Cherokee’s seniors left their mark on the program and can now use that experience as a springboard to a leisure activity they can enjoy throughout adulthood and their bright futures.
