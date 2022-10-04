CHURCH HILL — The Church Hill Middle School Panthers celebrated Homecoming Thursday with a 38-8 romp over the Sullivan Central Cougars at CHMS.
Panthers quarterback Jameson Mowell passed for two touchdowns and ran for another, and passed for two, two-point conversions and ran in a third.
The Panthers’ first score came in the first quarter when Gavin Stout ran for a 15-yard touchdown. The two-point conversion was good on a QB sweep by Mowell.
On the next Church Hill possession, Mowell connected with Cooper Fraysier for the touchdown. The two-point attempt was stopped, and Church Hill led, 14-0.
Mowell scored the Panthers’ third touchdown on a sweep. The two-point attempt was successful when Mowell completed a pass to Colton Miller.
Church Hill took a 22-0 lead over Sullivan Central into halftime.
After the homecoming festivities, Owen Fleenor scored on a 50-yard touchdown run. The two-point attempt made it 30-0 on a completed pass from Mowell to Fraysier.
The Cougars scored a touchdown and converted a two-point conversion to cut the Panthers’ lead.
The final score of the game was a pass from Mowell to Fraysier to seal the deal for the Panthers. The two-point conversion was good on a Stout run up the middle, giving the Panthers a 38-8 lead, which held up the rest of the way.
“The defense played outstanding, causing four turnovers,” said Panthers coach Jeremy Jones.
Colton Miller led the Panthers defense with two interceptions. Colton Huff and Owen Fleenor each added another interception for the Panthers.