The Rogersville City School Warriors finished their regular season with a come-from-behind 32-31 win over the Surgoinsville Middle School Eagles Tuesday night.
The game was close throughout with the Warriors leading 7-6 after the first quarter. The Eagles’ Braelynn Bradley scored 6 points in the second period to help the visitors to a 17-15 halftime lead.
The Warriors’ Eli Boyd was injured in the third quarter and did not return to the game. The Eagles got 3-pointers from Bryson Russell and Charlie Barton to outscore the Warriors 8-5 in the third to claim a 25-20 lead heading into the final period.
Jaydon Weston started the Warrior comeback with two quick baskets. Landree Helton scored all three of his points in the quarter. Cade Putnal scored 5 points in the quarter, including two high-pressure free throws to put the Warriors ahead 32-31.
On the next possession, the Eagles had two good looks at the basket but couldn’t connect. The Warriors missed a free throw, giving the Eagles one last chance to win the game. After the inbounds pass, the Eagles couldn’t get a shot off before time ran out — and the Warriors celebrated the victory.
Russell led the Eagles with 10 points. Bradley had 8 and Kris Bennett 6. Other scorers were with 3, and Jaxon White and Garron Barnett with 2 points each.
Weston and Putnal led the Warriors with 8 points each. Boyd had 6 points. Cole Allen, Landree Helton and Zander Harris had 3 points each.
With the win, the Warriors (11-10) finished the season in third place in the conference. They will face No. 6-seeded North Greene on Saturday at noon in the TMSAA Class A Area 3 basketball tournament at Cherokee High School. Surgoinsville, seeded No. 5, will take on No. 4-seeded West View on Saturday at 3 p.m., also at Cherokee.