KINGSPORT — Church Hill opened its 2021 schedule with a 22-0 shutout of John Sevier on the road.
Grayden Dennis scored two touchdowns to lead the Panthers. Austin Glass scored another touchdown for Church Hill.
Keelin Releford threw for two of those touchdowns.
Defensive leaders for the Panthers were Isiah Ward and Keelin Releford.
Chloe Anderson had an interception for Church Hill.
“The entire defense played outstanding,” Church Hill coach Jeremy Jones said.
Keelin Releford also blocked a punt on special teams.