CHURCH HILL – Conner Haynes allowed one run over seven innings and Austin Goldie bashed a grand slam to lead Volunteer over Cherokee Thursday on Alumni Night at Volunteer.
The only run off Haynes came in the first inning. The Falcons sophomore retired the first two Chiefs of the game, but Cole Putnal reached on a two-out error. Courtesy runner Landon Jackson went to second on a balk call, stole third, then scored on a wild pitch to give Cherokee a 1-0 lead.
“We came in knowing they were going to hit the baseball,” said Volunteer coach Josh Peterson. “Drew (Patterson)’s got a good baseball team over there and he does a good job. We knew we were going to have to pitch it. We knew we were going to have to hit it, put it in play. And when you put it play, good things happen.”
The Falcons put it in play in the bottom half of the inning. Haynes reached on an error and went all the way to third on Zach Justice’s bunt to Cherokee starter Jackson Davenport.
Ethan Smith followed with a single up the middle, scoring Haynes, tying it at 1-1, and advanced to second on an error on the centerfielder retrieving the ball. Cason Christian then singled home Smith for a 2-1 Volunteer lead.
After Haynes set down the bottom of the Cherokee order in the second, the Falcons mounted a rally in the bottom half of the frame.
Tucker McLain walked to lead off. Riley Littleton then smacked a hard-hit grounder and reached on Cherokee’s third error of the game, as McLain advanced to third on the play. After Davenport struck out Cooper Smith, Haynes reached on an infield single to load the bases.
Justice then dropped a Texas Leaguer into center to score McLain, increasing the Falcons’ lead to 3-1, bringing up Goldie with the bases still loaded. Goldie connected on the first pitch and drilled a shot over the left field fence, breaking open the game with a 7-1 Volunteer lead.
“Goldie, what a swing,” Peterson said. “It’s a tight ball game right there and tension was getting up there and he gets a first-pitch fastball. We preach be aggressive and he sat on it and put a big swing on it. That was a big swing. I’m glad for him. He’s a senior and he’s been leading us.”
Haynes went back to work and retired Cherokee’s first two hitters of the third on a strikeout and line-out. Putnal Singled and Devan Carpenter drew a walk to put two on, but Haynes struck out Matt Newton to retire the side.
After Cherokee reliever Tyler Lawson set down the Falcons in order in the third, Brady Leroy led off the fourth with a single to left. The Chiefs’ rally was short-lived, however, as Leroy was picked off, Blake Adkins popped out and Will Price struck out on a called strike.
Cherokee attempted another rally in the fifth. Parker Bailey hit a one-out single but was gunned down at third by leftfielder Smith on Aidan Webb’s hit. Haynes then struck out Putnal looking.
“Off-speed,” Peterson said of the secret to Haynes’ success on the mound. “He keeps guys off balance. Obviously, the ball coming from the left side is a different look. He has a great change-up. We‘re starting to mix in the breaking ball a little bit. He’s worked really hard on it. Again, he keeps guys off balance, which allows his fastball to have a little bit of life to it.”
Haynes retired the Chiefs in order in the sixth and seventh to preserve the victory. He finished with eight strikeouts against one walk over seven innings, allowing five hits and one unearned run.
Davenport was charged with all seven Volunteer runs, four earned, in two innings on five hits with two strikeouts and one walk. Tyler Lawson pitched four hitless innings for Cherokee with three strikeouts.
Cherokee was charged with five errors in the game to Volunteer’s two.
A rematch at Cherokee scheduled for Friday night was postponed to inclement weather and will be played later.