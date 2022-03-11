CHURCH HILL – At the Falcons’ baseball opener this Monday against Chuckey-Doak, Volunteer High School will honor two late, well-respected coaches with ties to the program when it renames the field after Joey Seaver and renames the stadium Curtis Mawk Stadium.
Curtis “Coacher” Mawk graduated from Church Hill High School in 1966 and served in the U. S. Army. He taught school and coached at Surgoinsville High School and Volunteer High School and was the Assistant Principal at Church Hill Middle School until his retirement in 2006.
Mawk was Volunteer’s first baseball coach when the school opened for the school year 1980-81. Coach Mawk passed away suddenly on February 23, 2009 at the age of 61.
Joey Seaver was a 14-year pitching coach for the Walters State Senators under TCCAA Hall of Fame Coach Ken Campbell and briefly head coach of the Walters State program.
Seaver, who was named the head coach of the Senators in the fall of 2013, left shortly after to become a pitching coach in the Texas Rangers organization, had joined the coaching staff at Walters State in 2000 following a 10-year stint as the pitching coach at Carson-Newman University, where he helped guide the Eagles to six South Atlantic Conference titles and a berth in the 1999 NCAA Division II World Series in his final season in Jefferson City while also helping C-N reach the NAIA World Series in 1993.
After four years in the Rangers organization, Seaver spent the 2018 season as the pitching coach for the Bristol Pirates in the Appalachian League, marking a homecoming of sorts for the Church Hill native and Volunteer High School graduate.
Coach Seaver died unexpectedly on Dec. 3, 2018 at the age of 54.