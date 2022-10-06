Starting lineups are introduced.
Macey Gladson and Emma Horton
Cayden Gent (14) gives it a boot.
Elana Horne shut out Cherokee for the second time this season.
Sara Winegar (2) tries to get past Lilly Allen (20).
Emma Horton pushes it upfield.
Sara Winegar punches it to a teammate.
Savannah Howard winds up to kick.
Cayden Gent works the ball toward the goal.
Cherokee goalkeeper Emily Collins stops an attempt by Volunteer's Taylor Castle.
Savannah Howard and Brilee Copeland battle for the ball.
Sara Winegar kicks it toward the goal.
Elana Hendrix stops one with her body.
Emily Collins stops a shot.
Kendall Stapleton clears the ball between two defenders.
Macey Gladson works between two Lady Chiefs.
Taylor Castle gets the ball under control.
Sara Winegar and Amari Newman vie for the ball.
Lillian Hurst gives the ball a boot.
Alli Hostetler operates against Elana Hendrix.
Alyssa Burchfield stops the ball.
Lilly Allen boots the ball.
Cherokee goalkeeper Emily Collins stops an attempt by Savannah Howard.
CHURCH HILL — Volunteer celebrated Senior Night with a 5-0 non-conference soccer victory over Hawkins rival Cherokee Tuesday at Volunteer.
Taylor Castle and Sydney Hamilton scored two goals each for the Lady Falcons, while Kourtney Bradshaw added another.
Sara Taylor recorded an assist for Volunteer.
Volunteer goalkeeper Elana Horne pitched the shutout.
On these pages are photos of the action taken by Bobby Vaughn. Senior Night celebration photos will run at a later date.
