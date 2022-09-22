SEVIERVILLE – The Cherokee Chiefs followed up a second-place finish in the Inter-Mountain Athletic Conference tournament with a second-place finish in the District 2-AA golf tournament Monday at Sevierville Golf Club, earning a berth in this Monday’s Region 1-AA golf tournament.
“We came in second as a team and will go on to play in regionals,” said Cherokee golf coach Kelli Ann Lawson of her boys team. “Lilli (Barker) will also go to regionals for the girls.”
The Region 1 golf tournament will be played Monday at Elizabethton Golf Course.
Greeneville won the boys District 2-AA tournament with a four-man score of 305, led by Alex Broyles’ 68. The Greene Devils also got a round of 72 from Gavin Sells and 74 from Dougie Fezell. Caden Baugh, son of former Cherokee football coach Cody Baugh, shot a 91 for Greeneville’s fourth scorer. TJ Coles’ round of 99 was not counted toward the team total.
Cherokee was second with a team total of 311.
“Our lead scorer was Ryan Smith with a 74,” said Lawson, adding the others counted toward the team total. “Tanner McPeek with a 75, Brayden Lawson with a 79, and we took Marshall Seals’ score of 83.”
Isaac Chandler’s round of 97 did not go to the team total.
Led by co-leader Caden Shropshire’s 68 and Ivy Poe’s 74, Cocke County shot 332 and won the three-team tie-breaker with Morristown West and Morristown East to advance as a team to the region. East’s Parker Spoone (77) and Hunter Worth (78), West’s Greyson Smith (79) and Todd Greene (79) and Sevier County’s Riley Fowler (80) qualified as individuals for the region.
Cherokee had only one girl available, so could not compete in the girls team competition, which requires two. However, Lilli Kate Barker shot 94 and qualified as an individual for the regional tournament.
“Lilli had a good front nine and a rocky back nine, but managed to overcome and finish smiling,” Lawson said. “So, that’s all we can ask for. She’ll get a chance Monday as well.
“Overall, I’m very proud of them all,” Lawson said. “We had a few rough holes for some, and they managed to overcome the obstacles thrown at them. We look forward to next Monday’s regionals and can only hope for the best
“If nothing else, they have earned every single bit of it, and have never given up. So, for that I’m proud, and hope we can continue on after next Monday,” she said.
The top team from the region advances to the state tournament along with the top three individuals not on that winning team. The 2022 TSSAA State Golf Championship is scheduled for Thursday-Friday, Oct. 6-7, held this year at Sevierville Golf Club.