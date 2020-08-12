BLOUNTVILLE – Volunteer opened the 2020 golf season with a sweep of Sullivan East Thursday at TriCities Golf Club.
Two-time state tournament performer JonWes Lovelace led all golfers with a blistering 34 to help the Falcons take a boys victory over the Patriots, 164 to 198.
Aside from Lovelace’s 34, Volunteer got a 42 from Tucker McLain and 44’s from Gabe Goode and Brian Davis for the Falcons’ 164 total.
Not included in the Falcons’ total were Noah Gillespie, who was just off the pace with a 46, and Carter Trent, who shot a 50 for Volunteer.
Scoring East’s 198 strokes were Justin Dillard (47), Shea Sherfey (49), Matt Durham (50) and Dustin Ellison (52).
Jake Kyte’s 54 and Seth Snyder’s 57 did not make the team score.
On the girls’ side, Hannah Stewart shot a 48 and Julie Mowell had a 49 to lead the Lady Falcons to a 97 to 105 victory over the Lady Patriots.
Madison Booker shot a 49 to lead East, which got a 56 from Evie Leonard for the 105 total.
East also got a 56 from Tori Leonard and 58 from Gracie Carrier.
In scores not included in the Lady Falcons’ score, Volunteer got 58’s from Lilie Redwine, Taylor Gibson and Mia Skelton.