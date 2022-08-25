The 13th Annual Laurel Run Ascent 11 mile trail race is scheduled for Saturday, September 17, at 8:00 a.m. at Laurel Run Park in Church Hill.
The race is part of the Skelton Law Racing Series, presented by Rogersville attorney Mark Skelton and is included in the State of Franklin Track Club King & Queen Competition, Long Distance Series, and TrailSeries Competition.
This challenging race will be run on an 11-mile course on the scenic trails of Bays Mountain Park, beginning in Laurel Run Park next to the Holston River at an elevation of 1,147 feet and ascending to the fire tower atop Bays Mountain Park at an elevation of 2,405 feet before returning to Laurel Run Park.
According to race director Mark Skelton, “runners rave about the beauty of these trails. The Laurel Run creek gorge is spectacular.”
The course includes Laurel Run Trail, Kiner Hollow Trail, and Indian Pipes Trail, which, according to Skelton, are “definitely some of the most scenic trails in the region. The trails are all single track. This race is a favorite of trail runners in the region.”
The race was selected by members of the State of Franklin Track Club to receive the 2013 and 2017 SFTC Race of the Year Award.
The male course record holder is Michael Smelser of Kingsport in a time of 1:13:34 set in 2008, and the female course record holder is Breanna Roy of Jonesborough in a time of 1:27:06 set in 2018.
Skelton added that “runners must be prepared for this race. This is a very strenuous race with creek crossings, and there is a course time limit of 2 hours and 45 minutes.”
A post-race celebration will be held at Laurel Run Park for awards and prizes. Lunch will be served by Texas Roadhouse of Kingsport.
Male and female awards will be presented for the top overall, top masters (40+), top grandmasters (50+), top senior grandmasters (60+), and the top three in five-year age group categories. All participants will receive a commemorative shirt. Registration will begin at shelter #1 in Laurel Run Park at 7:00 a.m.
The gold sponsors for the 2022Laurel Run Ascent include Rural Health Services Consortium Inc., Law Office of Mark A. Skelton in Rogersville, R. Douglas Strickland M.D. of Gastroenterology Associates in Kingsport, and Texas Roadhouse of Kingsport.
Since 1999, the award-winning Skelton Law Racing has presented a series of premiere trail and road running events and has always been 100% volunteer. Interested sponsors, volunteers, and runners for the Skelton Law Racing Series may contact RRCA Certified Race Director Mark Skelton at 423.272.4812 ormarkskelton@markskelton.com.
Race entry forms may be obtained at the Law Office of Mark A. Skelton in Rogersville or online at www.RunTriCities.org
Trending Recipe Videos