GREENEVILLE – The Cherokee boys cross country team took second place in the Twin Lakes Conference cross country meet in cold, windy conditions Tuesday in Greeneville.
“I really think we did good, considering it’s cold,” said Cherokee cross country coach Lisa Kirkpatrick. “A lot of my runners, the season has been warm, and I mean it’s cold for everybody, but it’s a struggle for some of them. But all in all, I think we did good.”
Greeneville won the boys meet with 28 total points. Cherokee was second with 47, followed by Cocke County with 51.
Greeneville’s Morgan Leach was individual champion, winning the event in 18:08.4. Greeneville teammate Issac Gibson was second in a time of 19:18.7.
Connor Armstrong led the way for Cherokee. The junior placed third overall, completing the 5K course in 19:23.1. Teammate Bryce Elliott joined Armstrong for All-Conference honors by placing eighth in a time of 20:27.9.
“That’s huge,” Kirkpatrick said. “I’m really proud of how Connor finished today, and Bryce. Bryce hasn’t run all season because he’s been coming back from an injury. So, for him to be here today and be able to run today, that was really good. For both of them to be in the top ten, I’m proud of them.
“We’ve got one of our top runners, Jayden Ward, who was out. He’s not feeling really good with sinus stuff going on. But all in all, I’m proud of the boys,” Kirkpatrick said.
Joining those four on the All-Conference team were Cocke County’s Evan Miller (fourth, 19:25.4) and Elijah Wise (fifth, 19:25.5), Greeneville’s Simon Holt (sixth, 20:18.7) and Jack Lampe (tenth, 20:59.6), Claiborne’s Thomas Hursey (seventh, 20:20.2) and Michael Heinz (ninth, 20:53.7).
Also scoring for Cherokee were Jake Elliott (twelfth, 21:37.4), Holden Sattler (16 th, 22:12.2) and Ayden Harris ( 17 th, 22:38.1)
Also finishing the race for Cherokee were Adonis Kincaid (20 th, 23:12.0), Brody Harris (21 st, 23:14.6) and Ben Goddard (28 th, 34:47.8).
Cocke County’s Jenna Pittman won the girls conference championship, topping the field in 20:33.2, well ahead of the 23:13.9 put up by runner-up Reese Williams of Greeneville, which took the 2-5 spots, as well as seventh, ninth and tenth, in claiming the girls team championship over Cocke County, 21 points to 38.
Whittled by injuries, Cherokee was down to one runner on the girls’ side, senior Landry Russell, who has been battling injuries of her own. Russell placed eleventh overall in 27:26.2.
“I’m very, very glad she was able to come out and be able to race today and had a good finish,” Kirkpatrick said. “She has been having shin splints and some leg injuries. So, this season, she’s just now coming back.
“She’s been a couple weeks in a boot and for her to be able to race today was big. I’m proud that she was able to come out and proud of what she did. She superceded the pain and was able to finish,” Kirkpatrick said.
The final race on the schedule for Cherokee is the Region 1 championships, set for Tuesday at Daniel Boone.
“My goals for them at this regional is for everybody to get a best time,” Kirkpatrick said. “I want some PRs. Especially because the weather is supposed to be warm. You’re always hopeful for some state runners, but if they can all come out and run their best and have the best race of the season, that will be worth it.”
Boone’s course is much hillier than the one in Greeneville, although the weather is expected to be much better.
“They’re kind of torn at Boone,” Kirkpatrick said. “Some absolutely love it and for some it’s a tough course. The determined ones really like it because it’s a harder course and it makes them push harder. So, I’m hoping that they do that Tuesday.”
The Cherokee coach said she’d like for everyone to end their season on a high note.
“Almost every race, almost everybody has gotten a season PR,” she said. “There have been a couple of races where a couple people didn’t, but for the most part, every race, everybody’s times have gotten faster. As a coach, that’s all you can ask for, is for them coming out giving their all and improving throughout the season.”
