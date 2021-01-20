ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee started strong and finished strong in defeating rival Volunteer, 48-35, Friday night at the Tee Pee.
“I’m really proud of my kids,” said Cherokee coach Jason Lawson. “They came out and started with energy. They really came out and put the pedal down early on. That was the whole message. That was what we were talking about. We wanted to have a good start, we wanted to have a quick start. They came out and listened.”
The Lady Chiefs ran out to a 16-5 lead in the first quarter, ending the period on a three by Destiny Jarnigan with 37 seconds left, followed by a fast-break, layup by Macy McDavid as the buzzer sounded.
“Sometimes you can come out and be a little too amped up and you can feed into the energy and it can kind of mess with your shot a little bit,” Lawson said. “I’m just glad I’ve got some kids who have been in this battle before. They understand the situation. All of our starters have been here before and I thought they played great. I thought the bench played great.”
The Lady Chiefs kept the pressure on the Lady Falcons in the second, limiting Volunteer’s second-chance points in extending their lead to 21-6.
“We’ve really talked about (rebounding),” Lawson said. “We’ve worked on a lot of different things this week. We’ve really talked about getting better positioning, using your angles, trying to figure out how to use your body to create separation between you and the defender. They came out and did a great job executing. The kids wanted it tonight. They were hungry.”
“Defense wins games and we didn’t do that tonight,” said Volunteer coach Tyrone Smith. “Cherokee played a heckuva game. Hats off to them. Their guards played well. They stayed disciplined. We weren’t disciplined on defense and it showed out there tonight.”
Led by seniors Aliyah Crawley and Atlee Dean, the Lady Falcons clawed back. Crawley hit 4-of-4 from the line and scored in the post. Dean added two free throws as Volunteer closed the gap to 24-14.
The Lady Chiefs answered with an 8-0 run to close the half, started and ended with drives by senior Kaylan Henard, her last-second basket sending Cherokee into intermission ahead, 32-14.
Fellow seniors Jarnigan and Lydia Alvis continued the Cherokee run in the third quarter. Jarnigan scored in the post to start the half, then Alvis scored on a drive to extend the lead to 36-14.
After a putback by Crawley stopped the run, Jarnigan scored on another drive to extend Cherokee’s lead to 38-16.
“I’m really proud of my seniors,” Lawson said. “I thought they stepped up and played phenomenal for us. The leadership they showed on the floor was absolutely the best I’ve seen from them so far. I just can’t say enough how proud I am of our kids. I’m glad they’re mine.”
After both teams went scoreless for nearly four and a half minutes, Volunteer ended the quarter on an 8-0 run, as the Lady Falcons’ press began to create trouble for the Lady Chiefs. Kendra Huff, who closed the third quarter with a three-point play, started the fourth with a three-pointer to pull Volunteer to within 38-27.
However, Cherokee bounced back with an 8-0 run. Alvis and McDavid hit two foul shots apiece and Henard nailed a three as Cherokee worked back out to a 45-27 lead with 5:37 left.
“We were able to battle back there with them and keep it where we wanted most of the night,” Lawson said. “They made some shots on us there in the second half and kind of cut down into the lead a little bit. But I’m really proud of my kids. They came out and showed a lot of guts.”
Volunteer outscored Cherokee, 8-3, down the stretch, but could not challenge the lead.
“I’m really proud of the way that we started the game and I’m really proud of the way that we finished the game,” Lawson said. “We’ve got nine right now dressing for varsity and they all got in and contributed.
“Some of them this was their first taste of Cherokee-Volunteer and I hate that it is under these circumstances. But, it’s still a big conference game and a big county game and it’s always good when you come out on top,” Lawson said.
“It’s a rivalry game,” Smith said. “You can’t just step on the court and win the game. They came out ready to play. I’m not going to give the excuse we played four games this week. We signed up for this. This is what we signed up for. If we had seven games in five days, let’s do it. So that’s no excuse. At the end of the day, when the lights are on and the opponent is in front of you, you’ve got to come out to play. And we didn’t do that tonight.”
Alvis led all scorers with 15. Jarnigan added 10 and Henard nine. Each hit a three-pointer. McDavid added eight.
Huff led Volunteer with 11. Crawley added eight and Dean seven for the Lady Falcons.
Cherokee (4-6, 3-3 in the Big 7) snapped a two-game losing streak in the conference with the victory.
“The week hadn’t necessarily been ideal for us, the stretch that we had been through,” Lawson said. “But you could tell by the look on their faces the determination, that it meant something to them. I’m glad we were able to respond.
“You’ve got to take care of home conference games. Basically, if you can win your home conference games, that puts you right in the middle of the pack. And if you can steal one or two on the road, then that gives you an opportunity to slide on up the rankings. We’ve already stolen a couple and we’ve not had a whole lot at home yet,” Lawson said.
It was the fourth loss of the week for Volunteer, which lost big to Tennessee High and Science Hill before a 62-59 loss to Sullivan Central on Thursday.
“Right now, we’re just hitting a wall,” Smith said. “We played well (Thursday) night and didn’t finish. It happens. We need to regroup and figure out what’s going to work until we get down to the nitty-gritty. We’ve got a couple of conference games still coming up. We’ve just got to figure out what’s going to work and stay with it and stay positive through the whole thing and just keep working.”