ROGERSVILLE — Track and field athletes from Volunteer and Cherokee continued to fine-tune their performances during Tuesday’s Firm Foundations Concrete meet as both teams look to gain momentum heading into April.
Volunteer, coming off a second-place finish at the Bearcat Invitational, continued to build off its early-season successes to gear up for a busy April in hopes of defending its conference championships.
“As a coach, what we’re trying to do is peak them at the right time,” said Volunteer coach Jim Ailshie. “We’re right where we need to be. Everybody’s healthy right now, and we want to keep them that way.”
The Chiefs and Lady Chiefs both picked up a number of wins and recorded 38 personal best performances during the meet.
“Overall, we’ve shown lots of improvement. We had several PRs today and several on Thursday, which is what we want to be seeing. We want to see continued improvement,” Cherokee coach Chad Laster.
“The work we put in now will pay off at these bigger meets in April. Mid-to-late April is where we want to see a lot of faster times and longer jumps. We’ve already seen vast improvement. Our sprinters and jumpers have improved and have been leading the way,” Laster said.
Cherokee’s Amelia Metz threw a PR 115-1 to win the discus. Teammate Nadeen Aglan finished third. Metz also won the shot put, which she just recently started throwing again, with a heave of 32.04. Lillyan Henley won the 400 with a time of 1:05.73, and the Lady Chiefs’ 4x400 relay team also won.
Volunteer’s Jacie Begley continued to cruise in the 800 and won the 1600, which she ran in competition for the first time on Friday in Abingdon. “This is only my second time running the mile. It’s new for me. I’ll definitely be going through a lot of training,” Begley said.
Begley said Ailshie has eased her into the 1600, believing she could be successful in it. So far, he’s right. “… I’ve still got a lot of training to do and a lot more development,” she said. “But it’s definitely something I look forward to as the season goes on.”
The Lady Falcons swept the girls 200 with Taylor Castle, Allie Hostetler and Belle Fritts finishing 1-2-3. Castle also won the girls 100.
Sara Winegar won the long jump and 300-meter hurdles, with teammates Anna Houck and Emma Houck finishing second and third, respectively, to sweep the top three spots in hurdles as well. Winegar also finished second in the 100 hurdles. The Volunteer 4x100 and 4x800 relays also won. Cheyenne Smith finished second in long jump and triple jump.
Leading the Volunteer boys’ team, Roman Borgetti-Metz won the 800 followed by teammates Charlie Wilson and Isaiah Livesay in second and third, respectively. Borghetti-Metz also won the 1600 with Wilson second and Kevin McCurry third. John Ross won the 300-meter hurdles, and both the 4x200 and 4x400 relays picked up wins.
In the boys’ field events, Volunteer’s Cason Christian won the high jump and Kasey Brown took top honors in both shot put and discus.
“The boys have been a surprise,” Ailshie said. “We’ve got guys that bought in. They’ve gotten better. We’ve got a pretty strong all-around team in the field events and the running events.”
The Chiefs’ Lofton Hayes won the boys’ 200-meter run with a time of 24.20. Teammate Jaydan Gonzalez was third. Trey Smith won the boys’ 110-meter hurdles and finished third in the 300-meter hurdles.
Kolden Singleton won the triple jump with a PR of 39-06. Jhay Sulit took first place in the boys’ pole vault, just edging teammate Noah Parvin, each with jumps of 8-0. Rowe Fletcher finished third.
In addition to Cherokee and Volunteer, the meet included competitors from Chuckey-Doak, Claiborne County, Providence Academy, Happy Valley, West Greene, Cumberland Gap and J. Frank White Academy.
Among the highlights for each Hawkins County team at the Firm Foundations Concrete meet held Tuesday, March 28, at Cherokee High School:
Girls high jump: 1. Emily McPherson, Vol, 4-10; 2. Rhyann James, Vol, 4-8.
Boys high jump: 1. Cason Christian, Vol, 5-10
Boys pole vault: 1. Jhay Sulit, Cher, 8-0; 2. Noah Parvin, Cher, 8-0; 3. Rowe Fletcher, Cher, 7-0.
Girls long jump: 1. Sara Winegar, Vol, 14-9.50; 2. Cheyenne Smith, 14-3.50.
Girls triple jump: 2. Cheyenne Smith, Vol, 31-1.
Boys triple jump: 1. Kolden Singleton, Cher, 39-6; 3. Jordyn Winegar-Collis, Vol, 34-9.
Girls shot put: 1. Amelia Metz, Vol, 32-4; 2. Rhyann James, Vol, 27-9; 3. Kadey Brown, Vol, 27-5.
Boys shot put: 1. Kasey Brown, Vol, 49-6; 2. Jackson Clonce, Vol, 42-9; 3. Thomas Galloway, Vol, 39-1.
Girls discus: 1. Amelia Metz, Cher, 115-1; 2. Aliah Laster, Vol, 84-6; 3. Nadeen Aglan, Cher, 76-11.
Boys discus: 1. Kasey Brown, Vol, 128-1.
Girls 100m hurdles: 2. Sara Winegar, Vol, 17.62; 3. Aliah Laster, Vol, 17.74
Boys 110m hurdles: 1. Trey Smith, Cher, 17.97; 2. Jordyn Winegar-Collis, Vol, 19.13
Girls 100m: 1. Taylor Castle, Vol, 13.21
Girls 1600m: 1. Jacie Begley, Vol, 5:26.53
Boys 1600m: 1. Roman Borghetti-Metz, Vol, 4:46.67; 2. Charlie Wilson, Vol, 4:54.02; 3. Kevin McCurry, Vol, 5:09.33.
Girls 4x100: 1. Volunteer, 52.42
Boys 4x100: 2. Volunteer, 47.53; 3. Cherokee, 48.54
Girls 400: 1. Lillyan Henley, Cher, 1:05.73
Boys 400: 2. Dillon Williams, Cher, 56.12; 3. Cayden Cox, Vol, 56.51
Girls 300m hurdles: 1. Sara Winegar, Vol, 51.42; 2. Anna Houck, Vol, 52.39; 3. Emma Houck, Vol, 53.70
Boys 300m hurdles: 1. John Ross, Vol, 44.73; 3. Trey Smith, Cher, 46.12
Girls 800: 1. Jacie Begley, Vol, 2:40.13
Boys 800: 1. Roman Borghetti-Metz, Vol, 2:09.24; 2. Charlie Wilson, Vol, 2:15.61; 3. Isaiah Livesay, Vol, 2:24.46.
Girls 200: 1. Taylor Castle, Vol, 27.76; 2. Allie Hostetler, Vol, 29.30; 3. Belle Fritts, Vol, 39.46
Boys 200: 1. Lofton Hayes, Cher, 24.20; 2. Grant Winegar, Vol, 24.27; 3. Jaydan Gonzalez, Cher, 25.52
Girls 3200: 2. Allyssa Gent, Vol, 15:19.55
Boys 3200: 2. Kevin McCurry, Vol, 11:33.12; 3. Carter Manis, Vol, 11:35.93
Girls 4x400: 1. Cherokee, 4:40.10
Boys 4x400: 1. Volunteer, 3:53.79; 2. Cumberland Gap, 4:02.95; 3. Cherokee, 4:11.04
Trending Recipe Videos