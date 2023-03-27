ROGERSVILLE — Pre-registration for the Hawkins County Rescue Squad’s 31st Annual Ralph Stanton Memorial Bass Tournament is open through Thursday, April 27, at 5 p.m. The tournament will be held Saturday, April 29, at Cherokee Lake’s Quarryville Boat Ramp in Mooresburg.
The entry fee is $50 per boat (two-person maximum) with guaranteed prizes of $1,500 for first, $800 for second, $400 for third, $200 for fourth, and $100 lunker.
Proceeds from the tournament, held in memory of Sgt. Ralph Stanton, benefit the Hawkins County Rescue Squad. Teams are encouraged to have their boats in the water prior to the 6 a.m. meeting.
Pre-registration is only offered through the website, where it is a two-step process: Part 1 is the official tournament registration form; Part 2 is the tournament registration fee. Once an entrant has completed Part 1 and clicks “Submit,” he/she will need to complete Part 2. Once both are received, organizers will provide a boat number for the tournament via the email address provided during registration.
Registration will be offered on site the morning of the tournament. However, flights will be determined by registration method with ‘day of’ registrations the last flight out.
Learn more at https://hawkinscorescuesquad.org/bass-tournament.
Deadline for Church Hill’s spring signups is March 31
CHURCH HILL — The deadline to sign up for Church Hill Parks and Recreation’s T-ball, baseball and softball youth leagues is Friday, March 31. T-ball is open to girls and boys, ages 4-6. Softball is open to girls ages 7-9 and 10-12. Baseball is open to boys ages 7-9 and 10-12. Interested families can sign up at any time and pay online at the city of Church Hill website or in person at the recreation office on the lower level of the City Hall building. The cost is $20 per child.
Registration underway for Kingsport’s Adult Softball League
KINGSPORT — Kingsport Parks and Recreation is now registering teams for its spring 2023 Adult Softball League. Teams can have a maximum of 20 players on their roster and divisions offered include Church, Industrial, Seniors 50+, Co-Ed and Men’s Open. The entry fee is $350 per team with a $10 non-resident fee for all players who live outside the Kingsport city limits (max: $50). The deadline for registration is March 31. To register, visit www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org and click on the “Register” link at the top of the screen. All games will be played at Brickyard Park. The season begins April 10. For more information, contact Jason Wilburn at 423-229-9459 or jasonwilburn@kingsporttn.gov.
NASP 16th state championships set for March 30-31
NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will host the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP) 16th State Championships March 30-31 in Murfreesboro. The NASP State Championships will return to the Tennessee Miller Coliseum for the 12th time.
More than 1,700 students representing 80 schools are registered to participate. There will be three divisions. Schools will compete in the elementary, middle school and high school divisions. Awards will be presented to the top teams and individual finishers in each division.
Competition will start at 9:30 a.m. with the final flight scheduled for 3:30 p.m. each day. The awards ceremony is expected to begin at 5 p.m. on the second day of the competition. The public is welcome and invited to attend. There is no admission charge.
Tennessee started NASP in late 2004 with 12 pilot schools participating in the program. The number of schools has grown to more than 600 that now participate in the program. NASP is a two-week curriculum taught during school that teaches International Style Target Archery.
The top team and top 10 individuals in each division automatically receive a bid to compete in the 2023 National NASP Tournament May 11-13 in Louisville, Kentucky. There will also be at-large bids for those who qualify.
If a school or teacher is interested in starting a NASP program, contact Don Crawford at Don.Crawford@tn.gov or 615-781-6542, or Matt Clarey, Regional Training Coordinator in TWRA Region III, at Matt.Clarey@tn.gov or 931-484-9571.
