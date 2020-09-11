ROGERSVILLE – Church Hill Middle School won its opener at Rogersville Middle School Tuesday night, 14-0.
Cameron Cox scored the Panthers’ first touchdown on a 65-yard run. Parker Edmonson ran in the conversion to give Church Hill an 8-0 lead.
The teams settled into a defensive battle for most of the remainder of the game.
Late in the fourth quarter, Edmonson broke loose for a 50-yard touchdown run. The run failed, but Church Hill gained valuable breathing room – 14-0 – with 1:33 left in the contest.
The Warriors’ Levi Charles got free on the ensuing kickoff and returned the ball down the sidelines before being pulled out of bounds on a touchdown-saving tackle by the Panthers’ Peyton Castle at the Church Hill 22.
The Warriors got off a final pass to the goal line but couldn’t connect for the touchdown, preserving the shutout for Church Hill.
More Photos on page 3B