ROGERSVILLE – The Church Hill Middle School Panthers visited the Rogersville Middle School Warriors Thursday, Jan. 14 and swept both varsity games. The Lady Panthers defeated the Lady Warriors 40-2. In boys’ action, the Panthers prevailed 52-22.
Church Hill gains varsity sweep of Rogersville
- By Randy Ball Review Contributor
