CHURCH HILL – Nora Barton doesn’t like speaking about herself, so her boss did.
“Coach Nora Barton checks all the boxes when it comes to being a great coach and exemplifies the school’s moto at Volunteer of being Falcon Strong,” said Volunteer Athletic Director Jeremy Bailey about Barton, who last week was named All-Three Rivers Conference volleyball coach of the year.
“Starting back in the summer, Coach Barton stressed the importance of staying focused on the fundamentals. She was prepared daily for meaningful practices, workouts, and team activities,” Bailey said.
“During all those interactions, she consistently stressed the importance of taking responsibility of each player’s actions on and off the court. She challenged each player to work on their weaknesses and build on their strengths,” said Bailey.
In her second year at the helm, Barton guided Volunteer to an 18-9 record, second-place tie in the conference and 2-seed in the district tournament, where the Lady Falcons were eliminated by Sullivan East in the district semifinals Oct. 5.
Barton wasn’t the only one surprised when she was named coach of the year.
“After they called my name my son turned to me and said, ‘How did you get that?’” Barton said. “I told him, ‘I have no idea, kid!’ All I do is open the gym, give them a space to grow and yell at them during time outs.
“I guess at the end of the day a coach’s job is to help them believe in themselves and at times I feel like I failed at even that, but I hope they all know how valuable they are and what an important part of society they are and will be,” she said.
“With success, Coach Barton often deflected the recognition to her assistants Caroline Laek, Gracie Smith and athletes while teaching them to stay humble in victory,” Bailey said. “Eleven players were named to Conference All-Academic Team this season for their excellence in the classroom.
Four Lady Falcons earned on-court accolades, as well. Barton’s daughter, Veda Barton, and Jaycee Cassidy were named to the 2022 District 1-AA All-Tournament Team. Barton and Cassidy also earned All-Three Rivers Conference honors, along with Volunteer teammates Alisha Lindsey and Sydney Cloud (co-setter of the year).
The coach wasn’t reluctant to speak about her players.
“I’m so proud of the hard work of all the girls on the team,” she said. “We had a long and hard preseason and it paid off. Alisha Lindsey started the season a bit rocky, but around a quarter of the way in, she really stepped into her outside hitter role and helped us on the back row as well.
“She and I talked a lot about adjusting her hits and diversifying her decision-making at the net. Jaycee Cassidy became a staple for us and by the tournament she was playing the best front row I’ve ever seen from her,” Barton said.
“Veda Barton is a good presence on the court. She can make plays happen and works well with both of our setters. Sydney Cloud was named co-setter of the year. She has been a leader on the court for two years now and has been able to find the pass and get it out to our hitters.
“Lily (Christian) was named as honorable mention. She’s a sophomore who was put into the varsity court as a setter. She and I have talked about her continuing to learn and grow her skill. She was and will be a huge part of our team for the next two years,” Barton said.
“Our six seniors will be missed. I said for a while that, to me, they feel like sophomores because I’ve only had them for two years, but I’ve seen growth in skill and spirit among all of them and that’s all I’ve ever asked for,” Barton said.
“Her teams were also gracious in defeat and gave due credit to opposing teams when that time called,” Bailey added. “As adversity came, Coach Barton continued to coach and never allowed her teams to quit. She would use those mistakes as lessons and move forward with tomorrow being new day.”
Bailey has no shortage of praise for the coach.
“There’s never a doubt that Nora will be on time, every time, and every day,” he said. “She consistently taught the young women that showing up daily is the most important thing you can do as a teammate or coach to impact those around you the most.
“Most importantly, Coach Barton goes above and beyond the expectations as a coach, teacher, mentor, coworker, and mom. Her roles on a typical day include mom, wife, Spanish teacher, yearbook coordinator, teacher mentor to others, coach in the afternoon, and family time with whatever remaining minutes she has left at home,” Bailey said.
“Add bus driver, other athletic event photographer, RAIN Club sponsor, college student parent and you easily see how Nora Barton goes above and beyond for all students at Volunteer High School and this community,” Bailey said.
“With that being said, I want to say, ‘Thank you, Coach Barton’ for everything you do to impact so many lives at Volunteer. You have earned the honor of being named Three Rivers Conference Coach of the Year and so.much more,” Bailey said.
