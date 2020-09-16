CHURCH HILL – Volunteer swept David Crockett in a pair of volleyball matches Thursday at the Falcons Nest.
Volunteer won a highly contested junior varsity match, 2-1: 26-24, 24-26, 15-13.
The Lady Falcons swept the Lady Pioneers in the varsity match with a wild finish in the third game, 3-0: 25-14, 25-22, 28-26.
Carlee McLain had 27 assists to lead Volunteer.
Freshman Veda Barton led the Lady Falcons with 10 digs, four aces and three blocks.
Olivia Christian racked up 16 kills.
Volunteer, which traveled to Dobyns-Bennett Tuesday, hosts Science Hill Thursday before playing in the Mountain Empire Tournament Saturday at Science Hill.
The Lady Falcons will then host Cherokee on Monday.