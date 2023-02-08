A pair of high-powered offenses aren’t the only storylines.
The Chiefs got their revenge on Cincinnati almost a year to the day after the Bengals sent Kansas City home at the AFC Championship Game. It didn’t look good for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, however, who entered this very anticipated rematch with a high ankle sprain. The Bengals also owned a three-game winning streak over Kansas City.
Mahomes fought hard throughout the game and got the Chiefs close enough for Harrison Butker to kick a 45-yard field goal to beat Cincinnati 23-20. They’ll now face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in what will be Kansas City’s third Super Bowl appearance in just four seasons.
The Eagles arrive with their own impressive momentum, having trounced the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Championship Game to make their fourth franchise trip to the Super Bowl. Philadelphia won it all in 2017, but that was with a different coach and quarterback.
Today, it’s coach Nick Sirianni and quarterback Jalen Hurts. Once considered just a promising prospect, Hurts has become the face of the Philadelphia franchise. That led to a career year for A.J. Brown, whose friendship with Hurts goes back to before Eagles vice president Howie Roseman made a draft-day trade for the former Tennessee wide receiver. Brown’s been living up to his personal motto: “Always Open.”
Hurts had other help in the San Francisco game. The Eagles came in with 32 regular-season rushing touchdowns, ranking in the Top 5 in league history, and ended up scoring four times on the ground to punch Philadelphia’s ticket to the big game.
Both Hurts and Mahomes are MVP candidates, and they’ll square off while leading two of the NFL’s most prolific offenses. But the quarterback are not the only highly intriguing matchup in a contest that pits Chiefs coach Andy Reid against his former team in Philadelphia. There are also a pair of brothers – Travis and Jason Kielce – on opposite sides of the field.
Reid’s current club is more experienced, having also advanced to the AFC Championship Game for an incredible five straight years. A win over Philadelphia would already give Mahomes two Super Bowl titles in his young career. But the Eagles may have the momentum, having more easily dispatched two opponents on the way to Glendale.
TEAMS: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles
DATE: Sunday, Feb. 12
TIME: 6:30 p.m. ET
LOCATION: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Ariz.
WATCH: FOX, or stream via fuboTV
HALFTIME PERFORMERS: Rihanna headlines, while Chris Stapleton sings the National Anthem. Babyface will perform “America the Beautiful.”
