ROGERSVILLE – Macy McDavid sank eight of 11 free throws in the fourth quarter and Kyla Howe hit a big three-pointer to help propel Cherokee to a 54-50 victory over visiting Claiborne County in a Region 1-AAA District 2 game Friday.
“They’re a lot better basketball team than people think,” Cherokee coach Jason Lawson said. “They’ve really improved. They’ve fought through some adversity, as well.”
Cherokee jumped out to a 10-3 lead and led 25-19 at halftime.
“I thought we came out and played really well,” Lawson said. “We kind of took them out of their game and frustrated them. You could see it all over their faces. They don’t get frustrated easy.”
The Lady Chiefs led for most of the first three quarters, then Claiborne County’s Allie Jones hit a layup to start the fourth and tie the game at 34-34. A free throw and bank shot by Taylor Presnall put the Lady Bulldogs ahead 37-34, prompting a Cherokee timeout with 7:09 left.
A drive by Anna Houck pulled the Lady Chiefs to within one moments later. After a free throw by Hannah Fugate extended Claiborne’s lead to 38-36, the Lady Bulldogs’ Hailey Sexton and Cherokee’s Emma Houck collided under the Cherokee basket.
After a lengthy delay, both players were helped off the court. A minute later, Anna Houck converted a three-point play to give Cherokee a 39-38 lead with 4:53 to pay.
The Lady Bulldogs’ Jones tied it with a free throw nine seconds later, giving possession to the short-handed Lady Chiefs, who had lost Emma Houck and Sam Tilson to injuries and Carter Ringley to fouls.
The Lady Chiefs ran nearly 30 seconds off the clock passing the ball around until Howe launched a three just right of the key that put Cherokee ahead, 42-39, with 4:16 left in the game.
The Lady Bulldogs twice pulled to within two, but McDavid sank eight of nine free throws down the stretch to keep Claiborne County at bay. She missed her final two foul shots with 12 seconds to go, but the Lady Chiefs had already clinched the hard-fought win.
“I’m incredibly proud of my kids,” Lawson said. “We played through so much adversity in the basketball game tonight with the injuries and foul trouble. The kids stepped up in every facet. I’m really proud of the way they did.
“Kyla Howe and Kailey Gilliam really answered the call. I can’t say how proud I am of them for stepping into those roles. They’ve been preparing for it all season and they got their chance tonight,” Lawson said.
McDavid led Cherokee with 18, including nine of 13 from the line. Anna Houck added 15, including five of six from the line. Presnall and Fugate had 14 each for Claiborne County.
“Anna and Macy kind of put the team on their back,” Lawson said. “They really stepped up. I’m really proud of how we came together and gutted it out. It was a total team effort.”
It was a rough and tumble game. Cherokee was called for 25 fouls, while Claiborne was whistled for 18. Ringley and Kodi Henson fouled out for Cherokee, while Fugate was disqualified for Claiborne. The Lady Chiefs shot 15 of 23 from the foul line, while the Lady Bulldogs were 20 of 35.
“They play really hard and they’re a very physical basketball team,” Lawson said. “It was a very physical basketball game. Sam went out early and we immediately had to go to a deeper rotation than what we’re used to in a game.
“Carter was already in foul trouble, so we had Kailey and Kodi out on the floor most of the night. Both of them did great defensively in there banging and getting rebounds. Kodi ended up in foul trouble herself. We got out of it with a win and our kids really answered the call,” said Lawson, who updated the health status of his two injured players, Tilson and Emma Houck.
“I don’t think either one is as bad as we initially thought,” Lawson said. “Emma rolled her ankle pretty good. We’ve got her in a boot for protection and to give it some rest this weekend. Hopefully with a bit of rest and therapy, she’ll be back. Sam, it looks like it will turn out to be a sprain hopefully. We’ll get it checked out.”
The Lady Chiefs (5-6 before a game at Hancock County Monday) are slated to tip off the Big H BBQ Christmas Bash at 7 p.m. Friday at Cherokee. The Lady Chiefs will take on a team from Glenwood, Alabama.