ROGERSVILLE – The Cherokee High School Mobuck Football Booster Club is ramping up efforts to recruit new members, sponsors and donors. There is no cost to join the Booster Club.
“We need all the help we can get,” said Roudy Henley, President of the Mobuck Football Booster Club. “There are many events, jobs and work to do to make the Cherokee Football team successful on the field this fall. Anyone in the community can join the Booster Club and help us out — not just football team parents and families.”
Sponsors and workers are needed to help serve the pre-game meal on Thursday evenings, Friday mornings and Friday afternoon, as well as post-game pizza after road games.
Merchandise booth workers are needed, as well as sponsors and donors. Thursday evening and Friday morning meal sponsorship is $350 each. Friday pre-game meals are $500, which also helps pay for pizza for all away game meals.
The Mobuck Football Booster Club (MFBC) will also be selling reserved parking passes for $50. That will be for all five home games, including any playoff games the Chiefs may host. Contact a football parent or Booster Club member to purchase. Only 100 passes are available. While still available, passes will be on sale along with Cherokee Chief merchandise home games.
The use of a five-foot tall, by 16-foot wide, near-HD display video board has been made available again by Bob and Julie Smith, and Garret and Buddy with Dynamic Effects and Fireworks Company.
“This video board will allow us to display business logos or cards as advertisement for your business throughout all Cherokee regular season home games and any playoffs we may host,” Henley said.
“We will also be able to make school and community announcements on the video board – at our discretion. We are going to sell the opportunity to be on the video board for all five regular season home games for $500, essentially $100 per game, the same as last year.
“For instance, if we sell 20 spots, your ad would run approximately four times per quarter or 16 times per game,” Henley estimated. “If you donate $1,000 to the MFBC, we will put your ad/logo/business card on the video board rotation approximately two times as much.
As of this writing, there were some technical issues with the video board; if it is not available for any or all of the games, refunds of sponsorships will be made in full.
“This is a great opportunity to support your Cherokee Chiefs through the Mobuck Football Booster Club and at the same time, get your logo or business card out in front of the community at a relatively low price,” Henley said.
All money raised by the Booster Club is used to support the Cherokee Chief Football program. Donations may be (partially) tax deductible as the MFBC is a non-profit, 501c3 entity. If you would like to make a donation, you can send a check to: Mobuck Football Booster Club, P.O. Box 173, Rogersville, TN 37857.
For more information or to arrange a donation, contact Dr. Blaine Jones at 423-272-3150 or via email at docjones57@hotmail.com . To obtain the highest quality display on the video board, you will be asked to submit a high resolution (suggested 1MB or greater) jpeg or pdf file for publication on the video board rotation.
To discuss being a sponsor/donor or you just want to help out with serving a meal or other labor specific job, call MFBC President, Roudy Henley, at 423-293-2974 or Dr. Blaine Jones at 423-272-3150 or any Booster Club member or football parent.
“Any and all support will be greatly appreciated, and all donations will be used to directly benefit the Cherokee Chief Football Program,” Henley said. “We are looking forward to a very exciting year of Mobuck Football in Big Red Valley this year as we welcome new Head Coach, Josh Hensley. Make plans to join us!”