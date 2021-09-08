CHURCH HILL – Volunteer Falcons head football coach Jesse McMillan has talked about how changing the culture and mindset goes hand-in-hand with building a winning program.
Friday night, the Falcons did a little of both in grabbing their first win of the year, a 28-14 victory over visiting Seymour.
Most importantly, the Falcons (1-3) are now 1-0 in Region 1-4A. Perhaps equally important was the mood afterward: celebratory, but not ecstatic. While happy with the win, McMillan knows the Falcons can do better.
“I don’t know if we could have made it any harder on ourselves,” McMillan said after his post-game team meeting. “It’s kind of the same scenario as the first three games. We played well in spurts and there are times when you look like you’ve never, ever taken a snap before. But that’s high school football for you.
“Like I just told them, every win at Volunteer is special when you have a .286 winning percentage in 41, going on 42 years of football. So, you better enjoy it,” McMillan said.
Early on, it appeared this would be a game nobody would enjoy. Just 6:19 into the game, Volunteer junior lineman Thomas Galloway – who entered the game as a running back and ran six yards for a first down on a fourth-and-one at the Seymour 31 – went down to a serious injury. The ensuing 20-minute delay had fans worrying less about a football game and more about the implications of a stretcher being wheeled out onto the field.
Although the injury was serious – Galloway suffered a broken leg – it wasn’t what some in the stands feared as a hush fell over the stadium while Galloway received medical attention on the field. McMillan was clearly upset.
“That was devastating,” he said. “That’s probably the hardest thing I’ve been through in 15 years of coaching, seeing him like that. I’ve had kids injured, but a kid like him that’s turned himself into an excellent high school football player, to see that is bad. That’s hard on me.”
Galloway gave a thumbs-up and teammates surrounded him as his stretcher was wheeled to the waiting ambulance, which took him to the hospital. He was scheduled to undergo surgery Saturday, according to Volunteer Athletic Director Jeremy Bailey.
The game resumed with the Falcons with a first-and-10 at the Seymour 25, thanks to Galloway, and Volunteer rewarded its fallen teammate with a three-play drive into the end zone from the 25. Dawson Dykes carried the ball in from the four, then booted the extra point for a 7-0 Volunteer lead with 3:47 left in the first quarter.
On the play, the Eagles were flagged for a 15-yard facemask penalty, and Dykes kicked off at the Seymour 45. The Falcons took advantage of the field position and Dykes executed a perfect onside kick, recovering it himself at the Seymour 30.
“We had said coming into the game we were probably going to do it because their three middle guys kind of got out of there,” McMillan said. “And with Dawson being as fast as he is, he is normally the guy that recovers them in practice. Certainly, after we got the personal foul and they moved it up, we were gonna do it.
“We had thought about doing it last week against D-B after a personal foul, but I didn’t pull the trigger. This week we did. (Dawson) is just the man,” McMillan said.
Unfortunately for Volunteer, the Falcons couldn’t take advantage. After a one-yard run by Dykes, Garrison Barrett hit Cason Christian for a 27-yard gain to the Seymour two-yard line. Then the Falcons got their first of three, illegal substitution penalties of the night.
“I guess what’s frustrating is coming out of three dead balls with timeouts and we’ve got 12 guys on the field,” McMillan said. “That’s pitiful coaching. That’s on us.
“That’s what’s frustrating more than anything the kids did tonight, 12 guys coming out. We had a first-and-goal on the two and we had 12 guys in the huddle. Stuff like that,” he said.
The Falcons never could advance the ball after the flag and Dykes’ 24-yard field goal attempt sailed wide left.
One of Seymour’s biggest weapons turned out to be punter Josh Nevins, who twice pinned the Falcons at their one-yard line with kicks, the first at the 9:08 mark of the second quarter.
The Falcons couldn’t advance past their four, forcing Barrett to punt from the end zone – with disastrous results. The punt was blocked and Seymour had a first-and-goal at the one.
The Eagles’ big senior running back, Brendon Harris – whom the Falcons bottled up for most of the night – plowed in for the game-tying touchdown.
Volunteer was stopped at midfield on its next possession and Barrett’s punt sent Seymour back to its 21. On first down, with 4:10 left in the first half, one of the biggest plays of the game occurred when the Falcons tackled Eagles senior quarterback Eli Funck for an 11-yard loss back at the Seymour 10.
Unable to get out of the hole, the Eagles ended up punting back to the Falcons, who started their next possession at the Volunteer 46 with 2:14 left in the half.
Barrett connected with receiver Andrew Knittel four times for 37 yards on the Falcons’ 54-yard scoring drive, which was capped with a three-yard scoring pass from Barrett to Christian with just 23 seconds left in the half. Dykes’ kick made it 14-7.
“Andrew, he did a great job for us tonight, and (so did) Cason with his touchdown catch and a couple of other big catches,” McMillan said. “The good thing is we’re distributing the ball well. But, again, we’ve got to score when we’ve got first-and-goal on the two, stuff like that.”
In the “good things happen to teams that keep working” department, the Falcons followed up their score with an advantageous bounce of a knuckleball kickoff.
In what amounted to the Falcons’ second successful onside kick of the night, Dykes recovered the ricochet of his own low-flying squibber.
“One was intentional,” McMillon said. “The other one, we squibbed it and it bounced right off the guy right back to us.”
After Dykes alertly recovered, the Falcons had the ball at midfield with :21.8 seconds left in the half. Barrett completed a pass to the Seymour 30, then after an incomplete pass, connected with Heath Miller on a 30-yard scoring strike with three seconds left in the half. Dyke’s kick gave shell-shocked Seymour a 21-7 deficit heading into halftime.
After an extended halftime, Volunteer caught the Eagles still in halftime mode on the second-half kickoff. Miller rolled 57 yards with the return to set up the Falcons’ offense with a first down at the Seymour 30.
Barrett connected with Knittel on a 29-yard strike on first down. Then Jared Counts ran the ball in from the one. Dykes’ kick gave Volunteer a 28-7 lead with 11:11 left in the third.
“You hear Bill Belichek talk all the time,” McMillan said. “You’ve got to win the last four of the (first) half and the first four of the second half. We did, because we scored 21 and they didn’t score any.”
The Eagles answered, however, with a five-minute, 12-play, 66-yard drive. Funck, who turned out to be the Eagles’ biggest threat with the Falcons’ defense keying on Harris, completed the drive with a nine-yard touchdown run to cut the lead to 28-14.
“We just couldn’t put ‘em away,” McMillan said. “Credit to them. They were better in coverage than what I thought they were gonna be. They did some things, a little bit more physical with us at the line of scrimmage. They did a good job on Heath for most of the night other than the real long one.”
While Funck was able to move the ball – mostly on keepers – in the second half, the Falcons defense kept the Eagles out of the end zone the rest of the night. The Falcons held Harris to 28 yards on 16 carries. Funck threw for 73 yards on 10-of-26 passing, and ran nine times for 41 yards.
“The quarterback hurt us more than anything, which going into that, all they’d ever really done with keeping it was with No. 2 (Nevins), when they put (Nevins) in at quarterback. But they hurt us a little bit with No. 3 (Funck) and we got adjusted on that,” McMillan said.
“They’re much-improved,” McMillan said of the Eagles (2-1). “Their guys played really hard compared to what I’d seen of them from last year. That’s a testament to Coach (Scott) Branton doing a good job down there.”
A 13-yard run by Counts for a first down with 1:12 remaining finally sealed the deal for Volunteer. A couple of kneel-downs by Barrett and the first “W” of the season was clinched.
“Our guys battled,” McMillan said. “The defense played great, other than that one drive there in the second half. In the first half, we just totally don’t block anybody on the quick-kick with Garrison and they get a one-yard touchdown drive.
“Other than that one drive in the third quarter, the defense was pretty good all night long. They’ve got some good players and we knew there was gonna be some times they were gonna bust us, and they did. But we did a pretty good job obviously of keeping them out of the zone,” McMillan said.
“John Ellis (Davis) did a great job calling it again tonight on defense. We did a good job of mixing pressure and stuff like that. Great job by John. Josh (Castle) called some good plays on offense. He had some really good plays called and sometimes we didn’t run the right routes and things like that. We’ll get better,” McMillan said.
Barrett finished with 199 yards passing, completing 18 of 34. Knittel caught eight passes for 87 yards.
After last week’s 37-7 loss at Dobyns-Bennett, McMillan explained why Volunteer scheduled two 6A teams to start the season.
“If we want to get better, we’ve got to play better people,” McMillan said. “If you’re going to be where we want to get this thing to, you’ve got to go out and play good programs to do it. So, your kids can be in that environment.”
Falcon fans got a taste of that environment Friday. Winning is fun. Winning games in a six-team region comprised of Volunteer, Seymour, Grainger County, Sullivan East and powers Greeneville and Elizabethton is not only fun, but advantageous.
“Especially when you’re only playing five games in the region, starting off 1-0 is big,” McMillan said. “Because, obviously, those top two are going to be tough and that’s just the reality of it.”
The Falcons have a bye week to prepare for the class of Class 4A: Greeneville, 42-12 winners over Elizabethton Friday.
“We’re off next week, then we go down to Greeneville,” McMillan said. “They’re good, but we’re not going to be scared of them. We’re going to go play. That’s all we can ask these kids to do.”