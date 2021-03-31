Church Hill P&R workshop set Staff report Mar 31, 2021 8 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save CHURCH HILL – The Church Hill — Mt. Carmel — Surgoinsville Recreation Commission will be having a workshop on April 7 at 6 p.m. at Church Hill City Hall.If you have any questions, please call 423-357-7010. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Hill Workshop Church Hill P&r Industry Craftwork Surgoinsville Recreation Commission Mt. Carmel Church Hill City Hall Trending Now 12 million tax returns trapped in a logjam Biggs & Brooks lead return of Cherokee track & field Eight Hawkins teachers receive mini grants Volunteer tops Happy Valley in tourney finale Salyers, Michalik head '21 Volunteer track team Latest e-Edition The Rogersville Review To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.