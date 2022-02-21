NEW TAZEWELL – The Cherokee Chiefs appeared to be gunning for their second win in as many games Friday, but ran out of ammunition in a 62-48 loss to Claiborne County in the District 2-3A tournament play-in game, ending the Chiefs’ season.
“We had a lot of good opportunities,” said Cherokee coach Trey Fields. “We just missed a lot of shots around the rim. We missed free throws and Claiborne did what they had to do. That’s kudos to six seniors and a sophomore post player that’s a bear. They did a good job of executing what they needed to.”
The Bulldogs led 17-13 after one quarter and 35-28 at halftime, as the younger Chiefs kept pace for most of the first half with the more experienced Bulldogs. Cherokee hung with the Bulldogs in the third period, as well, trimming the lead to 45-40 heading into the fourth.
Colton McLain then tied the game within the first minute of the final quarter, nailing a three and a baseline jumper to pull the Chiefs even, 45-45, with 7:09 to play. But then the Chiefs began misfiring.
“We executed well we just didn’t make some of the shots we made earlier,” Fields said. “They got us in a spot where we were having to speed up and do things we weren’t comfortable doing.”
A 5-0 run had Claiborne ahead, 50-45, as Cherokee went scoreless for nearly two minutes. McLain stopped the drought with a layup with 5:23 remaining, cutting the lead to 50-47.
But Claiborne closed the final 5:23 on a 12-1 run to clinch the game and the fourth spot in the District 2-3A tournament semifinals, where they lost to Greeneville, 82-41, Saturday.
Ethan Cupp led the Bulldogs against Cherokee with 18 points. Levi Peoples added 13. Colin Ryan led Cherokee with 18. McLain added 11 and Conner Mowell nine. Junior Joey Henley scored six.
The Chiefs (1-27) were winless until their final game of the season, when they knocked off Morristown West, 51-50. Despite the mounting losses, the players kept working in practice and fighting in games. Fields praised his three seniors – Ryan, Mowell and Brayden Leach.
“It was an unbelievable job by our seniors this year,” he said. “If you look at it from where we’ve been to where we are now, yesterday in practice we watched film and picked out games from earlier in the season, and it’s not even the same kids. I’m super-proud of the seniors.
“It’s all them, really. They’ve worked their tushes off. They’ve bought into what we’re doing. It’s like I told them, when you’re 0-20 and 0-24 and you’re sitting there in depression, these kids never did. It’s a testament to their parents. It’s a testament to them as individuals,” Fields said.
“They’re going to be great leaders. Our goal as a school and Cherokee boys basketball is to produce productive citizens and I feel like that’s what we’re doing with this group. I feel like they’re leading that sophomore, younger freshman group up and it’s all because of those seniors – and Joey. They stepped it up and fought,” Fields said.
“But you’re not going to find kids that are any better kids. They’re first-class kids. They’re fun to be around every day, they’re enjoyable. I hate that this is how it ended for them. But it’s like I told them before the game is all we have control of is to compete. And I feel like they did,” Fields said.