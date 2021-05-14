GRAY – Daniel Boone exploded for eight runs in the sixth inning to turn a close, competitive game into a mercy-rule, 12-2 victory over Cherokee in the District 1-AAA softball tournament at Boone Tuesday evening.
The Lady Chiefs had taken and held the lead for the early part of the game. Cherokee nearly batted around in the first inning.
Meredith Owen hit a one-out single to right to start the rally. An infield single by Audrey Mowell and a single to left by Hannah Bates loaded the bases for Sam Tilson, who singled to center to score Owen.
Bailee Hamilton followed with a single to right field to score Mowell for a 2-0 Cherokee lead.
Unfortunately for Cherokee, that’s when the scoring ended for the Lady Chiefs. Boone starter Maggie Hillman induced Randi Fletcher into a flare-out to second, then struck out Gema Brooks to end the inning.
“We started off hot first inning, made it almost all the way through the lineup,” Cherokee coach Kristen Richards said. “Then they found a way to ice us after that.”
Boone scored one run in the bottom half of the inning on a sacrifice fly by Cami Sarvis.
Cherokee’s lead held up until the third. Speedy Brylee Mesusan, who went 3-for-4 with three bunt-singles, started the Lady Blazers’ rally with a one-out, bunt-single. After stealing second, she went to third on a bloop single by Sarvis, then scored on a wild pitch to tie the game, 2-2.
After a two-out walk to Emma Robinette, Savannah Jessee singled in a run for the 3-2 lead.
Boone added a run in the fourth when Dannah Persinger doubled, was bunted to third, then scored on a wild pitch.
The game remained 4-2 until the Lady Blazers notched eight runs in the sixth inning. The offensive onslaught came from singles by Audrey Moorhouse, Mesusan, a walk by Sarvis, and a grand slam by Maci Masters, which made it 11-2. Kyleigh Bacon’s RBI-single to center gave the Lady Blazers the 10-run lead and victory.
Hillman went six innings, allowing two runs on ten hits, striking out three and walking zero for the win.
Tilson took the loss for Cherokee. She surrendered 12 runs on 11 hits over five innings, striking out three.
Cherokee collected ten hits. Bates led Cherokee with a 3-for-3 game. Tilson was 2-for-3 at the plate.
“We’re young,” Richards said afterward. “We faced a whole lot of adversity this year, injuries, quarantined players – we didn’t have one of our starters today – things like that, and they’ve managed to get us this far. We’ve had a lot of close games.”
Cherokee loses Mowell and Owen to graduation.
“They were the first group I was able to coach,” Richards said. “So this is the first I’ve had (all four years). It’s bittersweet. I’m excited for them and the new things that they’re going to do. They’re both great, young women, intelligent and sweet.”
Mowell will continue her softball career with Alice Lloyd.
“That’s exciting, too,” Richards said. “Mere, she’s going to go to college to become an art therapist, so that’s awesome, and hopefully work with her mom.”
There are things to look forward to with the remaining team as it leaves the Big 7, Richards said.
“This is a great team. I hate to lose the seniors, but I’m excited about next year, a new conference and getting a little age on us and more maturity,” she said.
“This conference that we’re in – this year – is the toughest around here. So, just being able to see that strong competition is only going to be able to help them. Most of them, all of our starters, are playing travel ball this summer, so they’re going to be seeing some good ball this summer,” Richards said.
“We’ve got five teams in the new conference. We’ve got us, Cocke County, Grainger, Claiborne and Greeneville. That’ll be good. I still think it will be competitive. Greeneville, Grainger, Claiborne and Cocke County – all four of those teams – always have tough players coming through. It’s going to be competitive, but I think we’ve got a shot,” she said.