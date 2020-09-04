ROGERSVILLE – Building a soccer program at Cherokee has its challenges. Cole Wilt, Cherokee girls soccer coach, knows first-hand.
“I’ve had to ask some of my kids from last year to recruit for me because at the beginning of the season, it didn’t look like we were going to have enough to play,” Wilt said.
“We had seven and you have to have 11, at least, to play and ideally, you want like 20 or so,” he said.
Fortunately, some of his players have recruiting skills.
“They recruited and we got some multi-sport athletes,” Wilt said. “We got some basketball players here. We got some cross country runners. We got some volleyball players. We got a lot more athletic ability than we did last year.”
The Lady Chiefs have 14 players, six of whom are freshmen. Cherokee lost five seniors to graduation last season.
“A little less than half our team are freshmen,” Wilt said. “We are definitely a growing team. We have more players than we did last year. Most of them are freshmen. We’ve still got a lot of learning and growing up to do.
“But we do work hard and play together mostly. It should be a good season to learn,” he said.
Wilt isn’t asking for miracles, just effort.
“The only real expectation I have is to try to be the hardest-working team in our conference,” he said. “We’re still working toward that. I don’t think a lot of these players have played, or they played years ago in AYSO or youth leagues.
“So, they’re still trying to learn the game and learn the rules fully. I’m trying to make sure we get fit. That’s another thing. We had conditioning this year and they were like, ‘What’s that?’ I said, ‘That’s training, to get in shape.’ They never had that,” Wilt said.
Cherokee has one player they all look up to: Haley Livesay.
“Haley Livesay has been our leader since before I was here,” Wilt said. “From Day One, she’s stepped up and been a leader. She’s the only senior on our team this year.”
Livesay provides experience and a strong presence on the field. She’s usually in the middle of the action.
“She’s in the midfield,” Wilt said. “She leads by example. She’s not really vocal, unless she’s frustrated. They watch her play.”
Wilt has also been impressed with a couple of newcomers, twin sisters from Bulls Gap School known for their prowess – and relentlessness – on the basketball court. They bring the same intensity to the soccer field.
“I’ve got some twins, Anna and Emma Houck,” Wilt said. “They are absolutely machines. During conditioning, I was doing things to try to tire us out. Most of them were hunched over. They were just standing there like, ‘Hey, I’m ready for the next one.’
“They’re really good players. They’re really good people too. They listen to me. They play together with everybody. Hopefully, they’ll stay with us for four years playing soccer because we can definitely use them,” he said.
Wilt is looking at the 2020 season as one the Cherokee girls soccer team to build upon for the future, and build a good work ethic at the same time.
“I think realistically, we can win five or six games,” he said. “I’ll take every win we can get, of course. The goal I set is just to be the hardest-working team on the field.”