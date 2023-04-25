ABINGDON, Va. — The Volunteer track and field team continues to wreak havoc on the school record book. Three records fell Friday following stellar performances at the Highlands Glass Invitational at Abingdon High School.
ABINGDON, Va. — The Volunteer track and field team continues to wreak havoc on the school record book. Three records fell Friday following stellar performances at the Highlands Glass Invitational at Abingdon High School.
Jacie Begley broke a record that had stood since 1987 with a time of 11:47.79 to win the 3200-meter run. The previous record (12:04.14) was held by Fonda Arrington. Begley is now on the record board for the 1600, the 3200 and the 5K, and as a member of the 4x800 relay team.
Taylor Castle added her name to another school record with a time of 1:00:18 to win the 400-meter run. The previous mark was set by Jacklyn Talbert in 2004. Castle also holds the school record in the 100 and 200.
On the boys’ side, Kasey Brown improved on his own school record — set earlier this year — with a heave of 53-02.00 to finish second in the shot put.
The Volunteer girls’ team finished second overall in a 13-team field. The Volunteer boys’ team finished third.
In other top performances…
GIRLS
• Cheyenne Smith won the long jump with a leap of 16-04.50 and finished sixth in triple jump.
• Castle finished second in the 200.
• Emily McPherson finished third in the high jump with a leap of 4-8.
• Sara Winegar finished fourth and Taylor Boggs fifth in the 100 hurdles.
• Boggs was fourth in the 300 hurdles.
BOYS
• John Ross won the 300 hurdles with a time of 44.32. Winegar- Collis was second.
• Lucas Gilliam was second in high jump with a leap of 5-8. Gilliam was fourth in triple jump.
• Roman Borghetti-Metz finished third in the 800 with a time of 2:03.75.
• Jordyn Winegar-Collis finished third in the 110 hurdles. John Ross was fourth.
• Jackson Clonce finished third in the men’s discus. Kasey Brown was sixth and Thomas Galloway eighth.
• The boys’ 4x800 relay finished third.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.