CHURCH HILL – “Like I tell them all the time, there has not been very many times when there’s been kind of a buzz in the community down here,” second-year head coach Jesse McMillan said about his 2021 Volunteer Falcons.
“We feel good about them. I don’t want them to feel any extra pressure, but it’s a great opportunity. That’s all you can ask for, to have an opportunity. We feel like we’re going to have a chance. I don’t mean we’re going to win everything, but we’re going to have a chance. Our goal is to make the playoffs this year,” McMillan said.
Feeding that buzz is experience and skill, led by talented senior quarterback Garrison Barrett.
“Our biggest strengths would be experience and our skill guys,” McMillan said. “Our team speed with what we’ve been doing in the offseason – as much as we could last year and this year, we really noticed it after our first couple of practices in the spring. We were getting around a lot better than we ever have. We are more athletic and we’ve got better players.
“We’ve got six who started at some point in time on offense, and six who started at some point in time on defense,” McMillan said. “I’ve got a couple of guys who maybe started one game last year.
“Like Thomas Galloway. He started several games there in the middle of the season at offensive line, then started a game on defensive line. Taylor Sykes, the same way. Taylor started later in the year. (Returning) fulltime starters, it’s about five and five, six and six.
“We had a lot of guys in last year’s senior group who were three- and four-year starters,” McMillan said. “This year, we’ve got Garrison; he started a couple games as a freshman. Jaiden Cutright started every game, ever, since he’s been here. Jared Counts started seven or eight games as a freshman. Dawson Dykes started six or seven games as a freshman.
“So, a lot of seniors who have played a lot of ball for us. That’s what we feel good about, other than just superb talent, it’s hard to have anything to substitute for experience,” McMillan said.
Leading the way is Barrett, who dedicated his offseason to getting in the best shape of his career.
“He’s remade his body,” McMillan said. “He’s lost a lot of weight. Like I was talking about those guys working out on their own, he and Riley Littleton and Robbie Dale Bridgeman, those guys work out all the time on their own in the evenings and stuff. He’s just completely (remade his body).”
“Dropping weight and getting faster is what a lot of it is, getting stronger, just trying to shed the fat and put on muscle,” Barrett said. “Just trying to get faster and get better. Lifting weights and running a lot. We focused more on short sprints to get faster. We’re not distance runners, so it’s a lot of sprints.”
Barrett has noticed the benefits on the football field.
“Once you get out of the pocket, I have to start creating for myself, it’s a totally different ball game having the ability to take off and know you can out-run most people,” Barrett said of his improved speed.
“It gives you the ability to create your own stuff and create your own plays when things break down because they will at some point,” Barrett said. “So that’s when you have to make things happen. It gives me confidence to know I can get out there and get out of the pocket and really make the throws outside the pocket and know I can actually get outside the pocket at the same time.”
“That’s the physical part of it,” McMillan said. “The mental part, his problem has always been he wears himself out. We’ve talked about that quite a bit in the offseason. He’s got to get over that and he has done that. In practice, or when we’ve thrown against other people at various 7-on-7’s, when he makes a mistake he moves on, which is what he’s got to do.”
“We’re looking really good,” said senior receiver Heath Miller. “I’m excited to see what we can do. Our offense looks really good and our defense is starting to look really good, as well. Garrison is going to be able to get the ball to us and if we’ve got a line, who knows how far we can go?”
The Falcons dominated the area 7-on-7 league.
“It went well,” Miller said. “We ran our routes and caught the ball and we just ended up winning the whole thing. We know that if our line can compete, we can be as good as we want to be.”
“His fundamentals have gotten a lot better,” McMillan said of Barrett. “He’s way more accurate. He’s always had a rocket arm, the strongest arm I’ve ever been around at the high school level. His accuracy this spring and summer is just way better. His fundamentals are better.”
“I think it’s just overall the work that we’ve put in the offseason, work we’ve put in as a group, coming out here throwing,” Barrett said. “Just getting together and really working through our routes and through our progressions and trying to be more accurate and become a really good passing team.
“We know we can run the ball with Jared (Counts) and Riley (Littleton) and all them, but it’s more about us throwing the ball and be more of a two-sided team, not just a run-happy offense,” Barrett said.
“The leadership part, he’s busting his butt and getting after it,” McMillan said. “We’ve helped. Last year, when he struggled at times, sometimes it was him, other times it was other people. Coaches and quarterbacks get too much blame and too much credit. People don’t see a busted protection that gets him rushed. People don’t see guys not getting open or not running the right routes.
“So, we’ve done better with that this offseason. Hopefully, since we’ve been doing it in the offseason, we’re going to progress that into the season,” McMillan said.
Barrett has plenty of weapons at his disposal.
“On the outside, Heath Miller’s back,” McMillan said. “I think he led 5A with 33 catches. He’s a great athlete. He had a great season in track, running and jumping. Had a good season in basketball. We’re really high on him. He’s had a good summer, too.
“Getting Andrew Knittel to come out with his athleticism obviously helps us, too. His competitive character, he wants to win everything. That drive is whether we’re doing sprints or one-on-ones in practice. It just makes everybody better. That’s what we preach all the time: compete and get better every rep. Sometimes we do, sometimes we don’t, but that’s what your goal ought to be.
“Knittel is just a competitor. He’s an athlete, too. Anybody who has seen him play basketball knows how he is. Guys like John Ross can still be working in there at receiver for us,” McMillan said.
“Tight end is Cason Christian. He started for us last year outside and we moved him inside to tight end. He had a great offseason. I think he finally realizes how good he can be. He’s 6-4, 215, 220, catches it well, runs good routes, stuff like that. Once we started strapping the pads on, he’s really sold in blocking when he has to and all that. He’s improved a bunch for us,” McMillan said.
“Then our H, our slot, will be Dawson Dykes and Jared Counts will work in there, too. They’ll split that time. Riley Littleton will be our starting running back. He’ll get out there, too. We’re kind of moving those three guys around at running back and slot. They’ve all three done good things for us.
“Obviously, Garrison is quarterback. And Robbie Dale Bridgeman will back him up. Robbie will play some receiver for us and tight end for us,” McMillan said.
“We’ve got athletes, the most athletes we’ve had in a long time,” Barrett said. “I think it’s awesome. You’ve got Dawson. Dawson is probably the quickest guy I’ve had since Peyton Derrick my freshman year. And Heath’s probably one of the better jump-ball players around here. He’s as fast as any of them. Knittel, this is his first year out, but he’s quick and he’s a heck of an athlete.”
Keeping the line healthy will be key, since experienced depth is not a strength.
“We’re kind of inexperienced upfront, but we’re ahead of where we thought we would be,” McMillan said. “The weaknesses, we don’t have a whole lot of depth. We’re developing that with guys like I said, John Ross and some of those younger kids.
“Jackson Barrett is going to be left tackle,” McMillan said. “He missed the first three or four games last year with an injury. He’s a junior. He’s 6-5, 295. Left guard is going to be Cole Pennington. He’s a returning starter.
“Center is right now between Jeremiah Needham and Austin Goldie. Goldie was a guy who played for us and came back out. Right guard is Thomas Galloway, who’s probably improved more than any player we’ve got. I just can’t say enough about him. He’s worked. He ran track this year as a 230-pound guy just to do it. You can tell it helped him. He’ll start and play a bunch on the defensive line for us, too,” McMillan said.
“Right tackle is Jaiden Cutright. He played linebacker mainly for us last year and some fullback, tight end stuff for us. But he wanted to go back to playing offensive line so we put him there. He’s started since he stepped on campus here,” McMillan said.
Like the offense, the defense features speed in the skill positions and experience in the trenches.
“Defensively, outside linebacker is Robbie Bridgeman. He started for us last year quite a bit. Ethan Rimer is another one of those seniors who’s played a bunch. He played as a freshman. I don’t think he has a clue how good he can be as big and as good as he can move. When he does it the right way, he’s pretty tough. Taylor Sykes is a kid who played a little bit for us last year. He’ll be starting nose tackle,” McMillan said.
“Other outside linebacker is Dawson Dykes,” McMillan said. “He plays as hard as any kid I’ve ever coached.”
Besides being a slot receiver on offense and linebacker on defense, Dykes – who led East Tennessee soccer players last spring with 27 goals – is the team’s placekicker.
“This year we’re pretty athletic all around the ball,” Dykes said. “We’ve got a lot more guys that can play this year than we’ve had in the past. We know what we’re capable of. We played some guys in 7-on-7 and we’re just starting to full contact. It showed us what our skill players are capable of and what-not and that we can play with these bigger schools.”
“He’s just an awesome kid,” McMillan said. “If you can’t like Dawson Dykes, you’ve got a problem. He’s just that good.”
The Falcons have speed and athleticism in the secondary.
“At corner, Miller and Knittel have been working there a lot,” McMillan said. “Colby Lawson started 10 games for us last year. He’s going to be in the mix because he’s experienced and is a good athlete. John Ross has really done a great job. He’s just going to be a sophomore. This summer, he’s gone from being a guy we didn’t know if he could help at corner to being really good this summer. He runs very well and he’s gotten a lot stronger, too.
“C.J. Fraysier and Riley Littleton are the safeties. Knittel will play some safety for us,” McMillan said.
“Inside, Jared Counts, who last year had 126 tackles – I mean legit tackles; fifth guy on the tackle doesn’t get a tackle. But 126 tackles in 10 games. I think he ended up regular season third in the entire state. Somehow, he didn’t make all-region, but whatever,” McMillan said.
“And then Jaiden Cutright. Jaiden played in there a little bit for us last year. He played there as a freshman and sophomore. We moved Jaiden around quite a bit last year. He was an all-region defensive lineman. He played a lot of defensive end for us. He played some inside backer for us, too,” McMillan said. “Cason Christian will be in the mix. Kaden Hobbs will also be in the mix at defensive end.”
“My personal goal I’m just trying to help my brothers on the field and do the best that I can,” Cutright said. “This year, I think we look better, we’re closer to each other, we’re not having fights on the field, we’re all working really good together. That helps a lot.
“I think working together is going to help us a lot, but knowing what we’re doing is our biggest problem right now. Because when we know what we’re doing, we’re going to be hard to stop,” Cutright said.
“Our defense is getting better every day,” said senior lineman Ethan Rimer. “We’re learning a lot more. Coach is adding a lot more. I think as a team, we should all have the same goals: to get better every day and just succeed throughout the year, everyone get to know each other and have an amazing atmosphere. I think that’s everyone’s goal.
“My personal one is I’m looking to just do the best I can, strive more than I did last year, go up in ranking. That’s what I’m looking at,” Rimer said.
“Personally, I just want to help my team win, do my job, execute,” Dykes said. “As a team, take it one week at a time and go out there and win every time.”
“I think as a team we’re trying to bring back one of the better seasons Volunteer has seen around here,” Cutright added. “We’ve all been in the weight room. When we’re in there, we’re taking it serious and really trying to get a lot stronger. It helps when you can throw bigger people off of you and just get to the ball and where you need to go.”
“Those guys have worked really hard this offseason,” McMillan said. “The whole team has, whether it’s stuff we’ve been doing or whether it’s these guys working out. A bunch of them go work out on their own. We tell them not to work out so much but they don’t listen to you.
“It’s good that they’re trying to do that. I’m certainly excited about them. It makes it easier when your better players are your hardest workers and your guys that are practicing hard and stuff like that. It makes it a lot easier to coach because I tell them all the time coaches aren’t the leaders on great teams. It’s the players. Holding themselves and each other accountable. That certainly helps,” McMillan said.
The TSSAA’s realignment goes into effect this year. Volunteer left the fire of Class 5A Region 1 to the frying pan of Class 4A Region 1 with Greeneville, Elizabethton, Sullivan East, Grainger County and Seymour.
“We obviously know our region schedule this year is brutal with four straight state champions in there,” McMillan said. “Grainger is always very good. Sullivan East, they’re going to be a lot better because they played a lot of freshmen and sophomores last year. They were probably the youngest team around here last year. Seymour, I don’t know a whole lot about them. They’ll have to be better because they had a bad year last year. So, it’s going to be a challenge.”
“We’re 4A now, but our schedule this year we’re playing a lot of good teams,” Dykes said. “We’re all excited about it. It’s another level of competition, a lot of big schools we’ve got to play.”
Non-league games include the Falcons’ season opener Friday, which will be the first game in school history for West Ridge High School, the Sullivan County school that merged Sullivan Central, Sullivan South and Sullivan North. West Ridge is coached by McMillan’s old buddy, Justin Hilton, longtime defensive coordinator then head coach at Sullivan South.
“Non-region, putting together a schedule is probably one of the worst parts of the job, but Justin wanted to play,” McMillan said. “I thought that would be awesome to have their first game in their school down here.
“At the time, they didn’t know if they were going to have their field ready. That’s part of it. Their first three are away. That will be awesome to have them down here. It’s always fun to play against one of your best friends, a guy you’ve known since about third grade. I’ve got a lot of respect for him and the job his guys do and have always done.
“Me and Justin were talking this morning. He’s going to have 100 bodies out there and I’m going to have 55 on Aug. 20. Not making excuses, that’s just the way it is,” McMillan said.
“Seeing West Ridge come here for the first game is going to be awesome, their first game in their school history,” Barrett said. “I think it will be really cool.”
The Falcons’ Week 2 game will be at Dobyns-Bennett, where McMillan was an assistant coach from 2010-14 along with Joey Christian, who became the Indians’ head coach in 2018.
“That’s going to be fun and playing D-B,” McMillan said. “Joey needed a game and I needed a game, and I needed a money game for the year after, so it’s just the way it worked out.”
“It’s awesome,” Barrett said. “I can’t wait to go to D-B. That’s going to be one of the best things, going to their big old stadium and trying to get a win.”
“If we’re going to be competitive against Greeneville and Elizabethton, we’re going to have to go play some competitive teams,” McMillan said. “That’s what it’s all about. We’re going to go up there and have fun.
“Then Tennessee High later in the year. That’s just another good program to play. Then obviously the big game with Cherokee. It don’t matter when you play it, that’s the game down here. Region or non-region, it don’t matter,” McMillan said.
While the Falcons will go up against some juggernauts this season, they like the weapons they’ll have at their disposal.
“Again, we’re excited,” McMillan said. “Our goal is to make the playoffs. But our kids know that we’ve got to take care of business every single week. You’ve got to meet those weekly goals if you’re going to worry about that season-long goal. It’s a lot of fun. This group of guys they’ve been playing with each other for years and years and years. It’s just a good group to be around. I get excited every day to get out and be around them.”