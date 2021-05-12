KINGSPORT – The Cherokee Chiefs briefly led Dobyns-Bennett, 1-0, in the District 1-AAA baseball tournament Friday but the Indians responded with two, five-run innings and held on to eliminate the Chiefs, 11-1, Friday at J. Fred Johnson Stadium.
With no score in the top of the third, the Chiefs’ Peyton Bledsoe hit a leadoff single, then went to third on a single by Matt Newton. Bledsoe later scored for the 1-0 Cherokee lead.
Dobyns-Bennett scored five runs in the bottom of the third and the fourth inning.
The Indians bunched together three singles and a sacrifice and took advantage of two Cherokee errors to take a 5-1 lead.
The fourth-inning onslaught by Dobyns-Bennett was led by Turner Stout, Jake Timbes, and Peyton Grimm, who each had RBIs in the inning, giving the Indians a 10-1 lead.
Dobyns-Bennett, in an attempt to keep its pitch count down on its staff, utilized four pitchers in the game, holding each one to 25 or fewer pitches in order to use them later in the tournament.
They did their job, holding Cherokee to one run on seven hits and two walks.
Luke Condra was on the hill for Cherokee. Condra went four innings, allowing ten runs on five hits and striking out three. Jackson Davenport threw one and one-third innings in relief.
Grimm’s RBI-single in the bottom of the sixth gave D-B a 10-run lead and the mercy-rule win, 11-1.
Newton and Bledsoe each had two hits to lead the Chiefs.
Dobyns-Bennett collected eight hits on the day. Timbes went 3-for-4 at the plate to lead the Indians.