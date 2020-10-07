BRISTOL – For two quarters, the Volunteer Falcons went toe to toe with the Tennessee High Vikings.
Unfortunately for Falcon fans, the visiting team couldn’t sustain it for four, as the King of Stone Castle broke loose to lead the Vikings to a 34-14 win on a chilly evening in Bristol Friday.
“Our guys competed and they’re disappointed,” said first-year Falcons head coach Jesse McMillan. “That’s the thing. These guys are disappointed they didn’t win that game. That’s how much we’ve grown. Our guys aren’t coming to play it close anymore.”
A 33-yard kickoff return by Cameron Johnson gave the Falcons a nice start to the night on their own 38-yard line. After two Johnson carries for no net yards, Garrison Barrett connected with tight end Caleb Scott on a 43-yard pass play down to the Viking 19.
One two-yard run later, a 16-yard pass from Barrett to Cason Christian moved the ball to the one, where a Barrett quarterback sneak gave the Falcons a quick 7-0 lead less than three minutes into the game.
The Vikings (4-2, 3-0) responded with a seven-minute, 59-yard scoring drive (that actually went 74 including the first 15 of 140 yards Tennessee High was penalized in the game) capped by a one-yard TD run by Bryce Snyder. The conversion pass failed and Volunteer (2-4, 1-2) led, 7-6, with 2:00 left in the first quarter.
Volunteer’s second drive started at its own 10 and was kept alive by roughing the punter and roughing the passer flags. After a six-yard run by Johnson put the Falcons at the 50, the ensuing run was stopped when Tennessee High’s Marquis Phelps yanked the ball away from Johnson and sprinted 47 yards for a touchdown. Snyder’s run made it 14-7, Vikings.
After Johnson’s kickoff return gave Volunteer the ball at the 29, the Falcons answered with a 71-yard drive, kept alive with a face mask and unsportsmanlike penalties against the Vikings. A 23-yard pass from Barrett to Heath Miller set up a 10-yard TD pass from Barrett to Scott. Dawson Dykes’ point after tied the game at 14 with 6:36 in the half.
“Take away a couple of turnovers in the second half” and the Falcons were right in it, McMillan said. “We gave up defensive touchdown in the first half because the guy just ripped the ball from us. We could have been up 14-7 at the half. The first half, we made plays. Caleb made a great catch on the throwback and another one on the touchdown.”
Jaden Keller, who narrowed his list of D1 suitors to seven, including Tennessee and Virginia Tech earlier in the week, was crowned Tennessee High’s Homecoming King with Homecoming Queen Grayson Phipps at halftime.
Keller electrified the air-chilled Viking Castle crowd with the kickoff return to start the second half. Fielding a ground ball that spun to Keller on the 21-yard line of the Falcons’ side of the field, Keller sprinted across the field, breaking three tackles along the 20-yard line stripe before turning left up the field untouched for 79 yards and a touchdown to open the second half.
“Obviously, Keller running the opening kickoff back didn’t help,” McMillan said. “We were kicking it away from him and doggone it if it don’t bounce over to him. We kick it on the ground and it goes right to him. Then three guys miss him. I felt like we kind of got cleaned out from behind there. They missed that one.
“Then he just outruns us because we don’t have anybody that can run with him. There ain’t nobody in Northeast Tennessee that can run with him. That’s just the way it is. That’s football,” McMillan said.
The momentum stayed on the Vikings’ side when Volunteer was flagged for a facemask on the kickoff return, pinning the Falcons at their own three-yard line.
The Falcons managed to get out of their own end zone, however, as Barrett ran 12 yards on a third-and-11, then hit Miller for 17 yards on another third down. Another flag, however – Volunteer was penalized 12 times for 104 yards – pushed the Falcons back into their second first-and-24 of the game.
After a four-yard run by Johnson and a five-yard carry by Barrett, Barrett attempted a pass on third-and-15 from the Falcon 30. He was picked off across midfield by Isaiah Smith, who returned it 45 yards to the Falcon 10.
Two penalty flags later, Keller ran it in from 10 for a 28-14 lead. An interception by Snyder to start the fourth quarter, set up a 60-yard Viking scoring drive, capped by Levon Montgomery’s three-yard run.
“We competed,” McMillan said. “We’ve just got to play better at times. In the second half, they adjusted some things, but we don’t make the plays when we have to and that was the biggest difference. Some of the things we came back to in the second half, we just didn’t get them done. I made a couple of bonehead calls on offense myself.
“We just had a hard time with their two inside tackles all night long. They’re really good players and we knew that going in. You watch film and they gave D-B’s line and Greeneville’s line problems. So, we knew we were going to have our work cut out for us there,” McMillan said.
Both teams finished with 211 yards total offense. Volunteer out-gained Tennessee High through the air, 128-51, while the Vikings out-rushed the Falcons, 160-83. Vikings quarterback Steven Johnson completed 10 of 14 passes for 58 yards, all in the first half.
Barrett finished the night completing 10 of 17 for 128 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Scott had four receptions for 63 yards and one touchdown. Johnson, who received his first official college offer the night before, rushed for 57 hard-fought yards on 24 carries.
“Cameron did a great job of shoving it in there and getting what he got,” McMillan said. “I know it probably wasn’t as much as we’d like for him to have.
“Defensively, I felt like other than their last two drives, we did a great job on defense. We gave them a short field on a turnover. They had a defensive touchdown, as well. Defensively, we really only gave up two touchdowns. So, I’m very proud of that,” McMillan said.
McMillan also likes that his team isn’t satisfied with moral victories, such as the Falcons’ 28-12 loss to unbeaten Sullivan South the previous week.
“Everybody’s like, ‘Y’all played South close,’” McMillan said. “Well, our guys were mad about that. We don’t want to play it close. We want to win. It’s a good thing to see our guys disappointed when we don’t. I don’t think they realize how good they can be because we haven’t played very well consistently.”
That inconsistency plagued them Friday against the Vikings, as well.
“In spurts, we play really well,” McMillan said. “But we’ve got to be able to do it more consistently. We threw it pretty good tonight. We thought there was things we could get them on and we did at times. Then at times, we’d miss it here, miss it there, miss it protection, stuff like that.
“You’ve got to learn how to win. You hear (UT Coach) Jeremy Pruitt say it all the time. When they started off 1-4 last year, it’s not that easy. You’ve got to learn how to do it. That’s what we’re trying to get these guys to do and I think they are because you can tell they’re disappointed with the result,” McMillan said.
This week, Tennessee High travels to Cocke County (2-4, 1-1) while Volunteer gets another crack at a Region 1-5A foe, Daniel Boone. The Trailblazers have a deceptive record of 2-3, 1-1 in the district, having lost close ones to Elizabethton (23-21) and Tennessee High (14-7) and a forfeit to Dobyns-Bennett. Boone, which beat Morristown East, 35-13, Friday, defeated 4A power Greeneville, 35-34, on Aug. 28.