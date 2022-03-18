CHURCH HILL — Zach Justice had two hits and batted in five runs and Conner Haynes struck out seven and surrendered two unearned runs as Volunteer beat Chuckey-Doak, 12-2, on a special opening night Monday at Volunteer.
“It’s big,” Josh Peterson said after his first win as the Falcons head baseball coach. “We’ve grinded since August. To finally be able to get out here and show what we worked on is big.”
The Falcons, who won their follow-up Tuesday against Unaka, 18-1, to improve to 2-0, led 4-1 over the Black Knights after three innings, but then scored four runs for an 8-1 lead after five innings.
Volunteer then added four more in the sixth to reach the 10-run lead rule, 12-2, resulting in the walk-off win.
“I feel like tonight we executed,” Peterson said. “We had some hiccups – obviously that’s going to happen early in the season – but we executed for the most part and got the job done.”
Cadin Tullock, Cole Lamons and Dillon Shelton each had one hit for the Black Knights (0-1), and Wade Fletcher batted in a run.
Connor Lamons took the loss, allowing five earned runs on four hits over the first four innings. He and Fletcher both struck out two.
After a Falcons junior varsity victory and prior to the varsity game, Peterson led a field and stadium dedication ceremony honoring two, late former Falcons as the Volunteer baseball complex became known as Joey Seaver Field at Curtis Mawk Stadium.
“It’s awesome, from walking in this morning, to mowing the field, to the ceremony, everything was awesome,” Peterson said. “Then to cap it off tonight with JV and varsity both getting a win is big.”
Curtis “Coacher” Mawk graduated from Church Hill High School in 1966. After serving in the U. S. Army, he taught school and coached at Surgoinsville High School and Volunteer High School and was the Assistant Principal at Church Hill Middle School until his retirement in 2006.
Mawk was Volunteer’s first baseball coach when the school opened for the school year 1980-81. Coach Mawk passed away suddenly in 2009 at the age of 61.
Joey Seaver, a Church Hill native and 1982 Volunteer High School graduate, played on the first Walters State team to advance to the Junior College World Series in 1984. He then transferred to University of Tennessee and was selected four times in the Major League Baseball draft, and ultimately pitched two years in the Milwaukee Brewers organization.
In 1990, he became a pitching coach at Carson-Newman for 10 years, then at Walters State Senators for 14 years under TCCAA Hall of Fame Coach Ken Campbell. In all, he coached 30 pitchers who were drafted by MLB teams.
Shortly after being named the head coach of the Senators in the fall of 2013, Seaver left to become a pitching coach in the Texas Rangers organization.
After four years in the Rangers organization, Seaver spent the 2018 season as the pitching coach for the Bristol Pirates in the Appalachian League.
Coach Seaver died unexpectedly in 2018 at the age of 54.