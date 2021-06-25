BULLS GAP — Jeep enthusiasts from East Tennessee, Southwest Virginia, Western North Carolina and elsewhere, make plans to attend the second annual Jeep Jam at The Gap, scheduled Saturday and Sunday, June 26-27 at Volunteer Speedway from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. with $10 daily admission.
Should you want to get down-and-dirty at “The Gap,” for $30 you can drive on the obstacle course. … There also will be Show & Shine contests ($20 entry fee) both days from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by judging at 4 p.m.
An after party is planned Saturday in nearby Morristown at Buffalo Wild Wings following conclusion of opening day for Jeep Jam at The Gap.
There will be Jeep-related set-ups along with food and crafts vendors, plus charitable raffles and 50/50 drawings. … Some vendors expected include Steinjager Suspensions, Appalachian 4×4, Southern Kountry, Wobble Wear, Southern Shores, Mission 22, Jeep Babes, Crafts by Courtney, Bullets BBQ & More Concessions, Sweet Tea and Sunshine Tumblers, Lulu Liquor Cakes, and more.
Camping (no hookups) will be available for $30 Saturday.
The event will be held rain or shine, so load up and head to Volunteer Speedway, located off Interstate 81 at Exit 23.
Jeep Jam at The Gap is not a Volunteer Speedway event. It’s promoted by Rob Carlson and if you have questions, contact him at (423) 765-6232 or visit Jeep Jam at The Gap on Facebook and Twitter.