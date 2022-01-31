ROGERSVILLE – Cherokee was still searching for its first win of the season heading into Tuesday night’s game against Greeneville.
The Chiefs were 0-21 heading into the contest against the Greene Devils after losses last week to Cocke County and West Greene. Friday, the Buffaloes defeated the Chiefs, 61-29, three days after Cherokee had come close to grabbing its first victory of the year.
However, the visiting Cocke County Fighting Cocks won a close, low-scoring game at Cherokee Tuesday night by the score of 43-35.
The Chiefs got off to a fast start, building a 7-0 lead before Cocke County got on the scoreboard at the 2:54 mark of the first quarter. The Cherokee defense held the visitors without a field goal until 1:19 was left in the quarter.
The Chiefs led 11-5 at the end of the quarter. Colin Ryan scored five points and Joey Henley four to help get the Chiefs off to a good start. Cocke County came back strong in the second period and took a 17-15 lead into halftime.
Cocke County led the rest of the way, stretching the margin to 28-22 after the third quarter. They maintained the lead in the fourth, but Cherokee made a run. Colten McLain scored 10 points in the quarter. Bryce Elliott hit a three pointer to cut the lead to 39-35 with 44 seconds to go. The Chiefs would not score again and Cocke County hit 4 of 4 free throws to end the game.
McLain lead the Chiefs with 12 points and Ryan finished with 10. Other Chief scorers included Henley (6 points), Elliott (3) and Elisha Jones and Jayden Ward with two point each.