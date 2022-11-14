CHURCH HILL – Volunteer’s boys basketball team came so close last season.
The Falcons followed up a 2021 appearance in the region with a victory in the 2022 region, then advanced to within one game of the 2022 TSSAA State Tournament in Murfreesboro, falling at Clinton in the Class AAA sectional, 78-74, to finish the season at 23-13.
“Our goal is to get back to where we finished and hopefully have a rematch with Clinton and come out on top this time,” said first-year head coach Zach Crawford. “I would hope to have it in Church Hill this time.”
Crawford, a former Falcons player, freshmen coach, JV coach, assistant varsity, and associate head coach for Volunteer over the past 10 years, succeeds Mike Poe, who stepped down in April after four years at the helm.
“It’s been a pretty smooth transition,” Crawford said. “Being his assistant the last couple of years, we were on the same page. Coach Poe and I are pretty similar in our philosophies. We’re going to be playing about the same kind of style – up-tempo when we need to be and disciplined when we have to be half-court when we have to. I don’t think you’ll see very many changes from that standpoint.”
There will be some personnel changes. Volunteer lost to graduation All-Conference performers Garrison Barrett and Jon Wes Lovelace, along with regular rotation members Heath Miller and Elijah Rogers.
“We lost four great seniors,” Crawford said. “While it’s tough to see those guys move on, I believe we have guys that will be ready to step up and fill those roles this season.”
In addition, the Falcons return three, All-Upper Lakes Conference selections Bradin Minton, Andrew Knittel and Joltin Harrison – a trio of guards rivaling any in East Tennessee.
“We’re returning four key players from last year’s team – Bradin Minton, Joltin Harrison, Cason Christian and Andrew Knittel,” Crawford said. “Added to that is Blake Head to complete the senior class there.
“This senior class is definitely hungry. The loss in the substate game deeply hurt them. It’s been the goal all year. They are on a mission. You add to those three – Bradin, Joltin and ‘Drew – Blake Head, and you’ve got four guards who can shoot it and get it to the hole,” Crawford said.
“They just know how to play basketball. They’re unselfish. Yeah, they want theirs, but they understand the goal is to win and they hate losing more than anything. When you have that, you can have a pretty good basketball team,” he said.
“They’re a fun bunch to coach. I’m just glad to be part of it,” said Crawford, who doesn’t expect a big drop-off replacing the seniors from last year’s squad.
“They’re filling right in,” he said. “Cason can fill in for Barrett’s spot just fine. Cason is just that freak athlete that can just do it all whenever he wants to turn it on. He’s got that motor unlike any other. He’s enjoyable to coach.”
A standout tight end on the football team, Christian was pressed into duty as quarterback when Falcons starter Riley Littleton was injured in the season opener. In addition to being the baseball team’s first baseman, Christian tried the high jump for the track team last spring and ended up qualifying for the state meet, where he placed fifth.
“You can tell the high jump has very much helped him in basketball,” Crawford said. “He can definitely get up there now. We’re going to spread out the floor well enough that he’s going to have some one-on-one matchups. When he has those kind of matchups, he knows what to do with it.
Crawford is confident Head is ready to step up to supply the outside scoring Lovelace provided.
“Blake Head is going to replace Jon Wes, being another knock-down shooter and lock-down defender,” Crawford said. “Those five seniors that we have will be the key guys that have helped build this program over the past four years. This is what we’ve been working for, continually trying to build it.
“Tucker McLain, Connor Haynes, Nolan Amyx and Jackson Clonce fill out the team. These other guys are going to be key role players. Everybody does their role the right way. We’re just continually looking to build on what we were doing the last couple of years under Coach Poe,” Crawford said.
Volunteer Athletic Director Jeremy Bailey believes Crawford is the man to do it.
“He provides consistency, loyalty, and the dedication to this community,” Bailey said. “Zach has been a committed alumni to this program since his hiring. We believe that Coach Crawford’s initiative to take care of the program on and off the court stands out as his greatest strength as our new head coach.
“During the past two seasons, Coach Crawford took every opportunity to step up and lead the team, when Coach Poe was not available, with great success. Zach has developed relationships with area colleges and coaches that will benefit our program when our student-athletes pursue their higher education,” Bailey said.
Crawford has been enjoying the new gig.
“It’s been pretty awesome, I’m not going to lie,” he said. “Being the hometown guy, alumni, it’s been pretty special at times. Doing the kids camp this summer, being able to actually host it. Now, we’re getting into the season, there’s some energy building.”
Falcons fans are hoping that energy takes them all the way to Murfreesboro.
Volunteer tips off the 2022-23 campaign at Johnson County Saturday, then plays four games in the Food City Thanksgiving Classic at Sullivan East Monday through the following Saturday, Nov. 21-26. The Falcons open at home in a boys-only doubleheader against Dobyns-Bennett at 6:30 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
