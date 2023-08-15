The 2023 Church Hill Middle School Panthers include 0-Kreid Cornett, 1-Coy Wallen, 2-Colton Huff, 3-Luke Edens, 4-Jansen Arnold, 6-Silas Jones, 7-Haiden Garst, 9-Kalib Burchfield, 11-Eli Garst, 12-William Tommy Sadler, 13-Bryson Wilt, 14-Eli Bowery, 15-Hayden Wolfe, 16-Hayden Grigsby, 17-Noah Hall, 18-Josh Dockery, 20-Carson Williams, 21-Bryson Christian, 22-Connor Begley, 24-Xavier Shivers, 32-Cayden Davidson, 40-Brayden Wilt, 50-Branson Cordell, 51-Adarius Hall, 55-Trevor Jones, 56-Gracen Feagins, 58-Aaron Chadwell, 60-Kenny Rutherford, 61-Mason Shelton, 63-Justin Torres, 64-Westyn Thompson, 65-Carson Griffith, 66-Conner Barnett, 67-Andrew Puckett, 68-Jackson Collier, 70-Reagan Fink, 71-Waylon Benton, 80-Jackson Hall and 88-Jeremy Begley. Not pictured: Mardy Roberts, Dace Rodefer, Mason Roberts, Elijah Kochemba and Deacon Rodefer. Coaches include head coach Jeremy Jones (top row, center) and assistants Chris Christian, Jeff Fisher, Bryant Hill, Matt Stout and Brandon Wells.
Head Coach Jeremy Jones
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.