CHURCH HILL – Volunteer High School, Church Hill Intermediate and Middle Schools, the Church Hill community and the East Tennessee wrestling family are mourning the loss of wrestling coach Scott Solomon, who passed away last Saturday after a short illness.
Solomon, a 1992 graduate of Greeneville High School, had been head wrestling coach at Volunteer High School since 2008, and coached wrestling and taught physical education at Church Hill Intermediate and Middle Schools.
After graduating East Tennessee State University with a Bachelor’s degree in physical education, Solomon earned a Master’s degree in administration at Lincoln Memorial University.
Solomon began his teaching career in 2000 at Mosheim Elementary/Middle School in Greene County.
While in Greene County, Solomon was head wrestling coach at West Greene High School and Mosheim Middle. Solomon also taught at Miller Perry and Akard Elementary in Sullivan County for two years before transferring to Hawkins County.
Before settling at Church Hill Intermediate, Solomon taught at McPheeter’s Bend and Keplar Schools in Hawkins County.
Solomon’s passion was wrestling and he was largely responsible for developing the wrestling program in Hawkins County at Church Hill Middle and Intermediate Schools and Volunteer.
“We hired him in 2007 to coach football first,” said former Volunteer Athletic Director Jim Whalen. “Immediately after we hired him, he came to me and wanted to start wrestling.
“In 2008, we started – without mats,” Whalen recalled. “We use cheerleading mats to practice and borrowed mats to have matches.”
“We started out rolling mats out everyday in the gym,” said Cameron Hill, a 2017 Volunteer graduate and former wrestler under Solomon. “Then we finally got a room.”
“It took a few years of fundraising to buy our own mats,” Whalen said. “It never fazed Scott not to have his own mat. He just wanted the kids to have an opportunity to wrestle.”
Volunteer went from being a school without a wrestling program to one which regularly qualified wrestlers to the state wrestling championships.
“Scott took a bunch of kids to the state meet and even had a female state champion in Becca Stallard,” Whalen said. “Last year, Scott was able to acquire hosting the Regional Wrestling meet at Volunteer. It was a crowning achievement for his program.”
Like other scholastic sports, wrestling has its own community of participating schools, coaches, officials, families and athletes. The competition is fierce and rivalries are lively, but there is a friendly rapport and comradery among the participants. Solomon will be missed by many in this family.
“Scott was a great guy, one of the nicest guys anyone would ever meet,” Whalen said. “He was a friend and coach to many people.”
Jeremy Bailey, who succeeded Whalen as athletic director at Volunteer, didn’t need a long time to learn about Solomon’s love of wrestling.
“I only knew him a short while,” Bailey said. “In the time I had to talk with him, he was passionate about the Volunteer wrestling program and the vision he had for it. He made a huge impact in so many young men and women lives.
“You can see that in Cameron Hill. Cameron took the interim head coaching position when Scott stepped down. He and Mark Vicars will do their best to continue the legacy that Scott Solomon built and developed. He will be missed by so many,” Bailey said.
“He was a big part of my life,” said Hill. “I was in the wrestling program for six years and I stuck around for a while and helped. Then I got in and coached at the middle school. I’ve been around him for a good portion of my life.
“He was just a great guy to be around. He was always a lot of fun. He was somebody I’ve always looked up to and will always look up to. He was always hard on me and expected more out of me at whatever I was doing,” Hill said.
Parker Estes, a former Falcon wrestler and 2016 Volunteer graduate who became an assistant coach to Solomon, expressed his feelings on social media.
“To one of the three most influential coaches in my life,” Estes said. “Thank you for over 100 wins, thank you for the regional championship, thank you for the trips to state, thank you for helping me grow as a coach and thank you for being there for me even in hard times.
“This man did so much for me and many others and it’s much appreciated,” Estes said. “Lessons we can all carry on for the rest of our lives. See you again soon coach. We’ll go on that bike ride I promised you one day.”