EIDSON – Numbers and expectations are up for the Clinch boys’ basketball program this year.
The small mountain school has had trouble assembling enough players at times in its history due to its small enrollment from which to draw.
But the Wildcats have 11 players on its 2022-23 roster, plenty for games and enough for 5-on-5 practices, which hasn’t always been the case. Not only that, Clinch boasts returning experienced players who contributed to a winning season last year.
“We’re really excited about our boys’ team this year,” said boys coach Josh Bowlin, who is assisted by Ginger Johnson. “This is our third year of coaching together. We have three seniors that are exceptional basketball players and we actually have some depth on our squad this year with two juniors and four sophomores.
“Everything is based around our three seniors – Joe Lyons, Hunter Smith and Rayce Johnson,” Bowlin said.
“Joe Lyons was our leading scorer last year. Hunter Smith is great on fast breaks and is a great rebounder. Rayce Johnson was actually our point guard last year, so he’s going to be moving positions as a senior and playing some in the paint. Hopefully, that will give him some more open looks and get him some more points because he’s a great scorer, as well,” Bowlin said.
“The point guard is Koby Seals. Our starting point guard will be a sophomore, so it will be a good learning experience for him. I think he can do it. I have a lot of confidence in him. He’s a great scorer and I think he’ll make our team a better team as point guard. He played with us last year as a freshman,” said Bowlin.
“The other starter will be Ethan Cobb. He is also a sophomore. He played some last year for us, too. So, we’ll have three seniors and two sophomores starting that have experience. This will be the most experienced and deepest team that we’ve had since we’ve been here,” Bowlin said.
“And Logan McPeek is going to be one that we use quite often coming off the bench,” Johnson added. “He may be starting some, too.”
“It really depends,” Bowlin said. “Logan McPeek is very athletic, a great rebounder, can score, shoot the three-ball. We also have James Cave. He’s going to get a lot of playing time as a post, because we’re going to be small. We’re going to be a very small team. So, we’re going to be doing a lot of running and gunning. I think we’ll hopefully have a great season.”
Also battling for playing time will be Logan Forrester, Nathan Foster, Aaden Livesay and Michael Manis.
The Wildcats had a good offseason, Bowlin said.
“We opened up the gym and worked some this summer,” he said. “We worked the whole month of June. Then we started open gym a little over a month preseason. So, we should be in shape.
“We don’t feel like we’ve gotten enough practice right before our first game, so hopefully these first practices that we’ve had will help. We are actually way ahead of where we were last year at the beginning of the year,” Bowlin said.
“A lot of these younger guys got a lot of playing time last year, so I’m expecting big things out of them. I’m expecting a lot of them to step up, and for my seniors to be strong leaders on and off the court. I’m looking forward to it,” said Bowlin, who wants to see continued growth of the program.
“We want to continue to have winning seasons,” he said. “Last year, we ended up 8-7. This year, the long-term goal, is to beat that and maybe have the highest winning percentage in school history, a little over .600. I think it’s doable. We’ve had a few winning seasons in the past. I was happy with 8-7 last year, but I’m expecting more this year.”
The Wildcats, who began the 2022-23 campaign with road games Thursday and Friday, open their home schedule Monday against Christian Life Academy. The girls’ game is scheduled to tip off at 5:30 p.m. with the boys’ game to follow at approximately 6:45 p.m.
