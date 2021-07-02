BULLS GAP – Volunteer Speedway will host five-division racing, plus Ladies’ Powder Puff and fireworks for its Independence Day Weekend Special on Saturday.
Racing will include Crate Late Model (25 laps), Sportsman Late Model (20 laps), Street Stock (20 laps), Classic (20 laps), and Front Wheel Drive (20 laps).
In addition, there will be two, 10-lap Ladies’ Powder Puff races, presented by Lashes & Waxing by Paige and Crawford’s Auto Detailing; one for Front Wheel Drive vehicles and the second for V8 cars.
Pit gates open at 4 p.m., grandstands at 5 p.m. … Drivers meeting at 6:30 p.m., with hot laps/qualifying starting around 7 p.m. … Prayer and national anthem, followed by green-flag feature racing.
Hot Laps / Qualifying: Hot lap (five hot laps) times via the transponder being qualifying for Street Stock, Classic and Front Wheel Drive. Crate Late Model and Sportsman Late Model will qualify two laps, two cars at a time.
Admission: Adult grandstand $12, with kids 10-and-under admitted free. Adult pit/tier-parking $30, youth (5-12) $20, with ages 4-and-under free.
Volunteer Speedway is located just off Interstate 81 (Exit 23) at 14095 West Andrew Johnson Highway (Hwy. 11-E), in Bulls Gap.